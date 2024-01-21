Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Combined Avengers vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, Match 22

Alipurduar Thunders registered their sixth win in the NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament today (January 21) to continue to remain atop the points table. They beat the Jhargram Firebolts in a close encounter.

Purba Medinipur Dragons retained their second position with five wins and 10 points. Despite their defeat today, Jhargram Firebolts also held on to their third position on the table with eight points.

Darjeeling Unstoppables faced a defeat at the hands of Combined Avengers in today’s game. However, the Unstoppables also remain fourth with five points. Kalimpong Falcons retained their fifth position with four points and a NRR of -0.472.

Combined Avengers registered their second win of the tournament and moved to four points. However, due to their inferior NRR (-1.116), they continue to languish at the bottom of the table in the tournament.

Here's the updated table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 Alipurduar Thunders 8 6 1 1 13 1.021 2 Purba Medinipur Dragons 7 5 2 0 10 0.894 3 Jhargram Firebolts 7 4 3 0 8 0.306 4 Darjeeling Unstoppables 8 2 5 1 5 -0.507 5 Kalimpong Falcons 7 2 5 0 4 -0.472 6 Combined Avengers 7 2 5 0 4 -1.116

Alipurduar Thunders register close win over Jhargram Firebolts in the Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024

The 21st match of the Kolkata T20 Tournament saw the Jhargram Firebolts and Alipurduar Thunders face off in an intense battle on Sunday.

Batting first, the Firebolts were restricted to a below-par total of 121/9 from their 20 overs. Srinath Routh (28), Furgel Hembram (29), and Bishnupada Sheet (20) were the only batters who got starts.

Alipurduar Thunders kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and did not let the batters build partnerships. Sanjib Basfore was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing four wickets. Bharat Nag chipped in with a couple of scalps as well.

In reply, openers Prabir Sutradhar (33) and Dibakar Chhetri (24) put up a 62-run stand at the top to give the Thunders a fabulous start. However, they lost regular wickets soon after and were on the brink of defeat at 102/9. Dipakar Mahata claimed five wickets for the Firebolts. Nonetheless, the Thunders eventually scampered home with a wicket to spare off the very last delivery.

The 22nd fixture of the Kolkata T20 Tournament was contested between the Combined Avengers and Darjeeling Unstoppables. Batting first, the Unstoppables put up a respectable total of 144/6 courtesy of Nishant Chhetri (52), Rizwan (30) and Kritesh Chhetri (28). Arup Ghosh and Ani Bhoumik picked up two wickets apiece for the Avengers.

The game went down to the penultimate delivery as the Combined Avengers scripted a five-wicket win. Souvik Halder set the foundation for the chase with a 45-ball 60 at the top. Arup Ghosh then smashed an unbeaten 10-ball 29 at the backend to see them over the line. Abhijit Chakraborty claimed two wickets for Darjeeling.

