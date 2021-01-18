Krunal Pandya shares emotional post on Instagram after father's death

Krunal Pandya penned an emotional tribute to his late father Himanshu Pandya, who passed away on Saturday due to a cardiac arrest. The Baroda cricket team captain shared an IGTV video featuring the best moments of his life with his father.

Krunal Pandya also wrote a few lines about his father in the caption of the 70-second long video. Here is the video Pandya uploaded on Monday evening.

Krunal Pandya started his letter by mentioning even 100 volumes of books could not describe his father. He highlighted that he and his brother Hardik achieved so much success only because of their father's backing.

Pandya also disclosed that his father asked him to click a photograph with him before he left to play for Baroda in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Unfortunately, that photo proved to be Krunal Pandya's final photo with his father.

The Baroda all-rounder stated their house would not be the same in Himanshu's absence. Krunal concluded by labeling his father as a 'hardcore old man', who was also his rockstar and teacher.

Krunal Pandya's father played a vital role in both his and his brother's success

Hardik and Krunal Pandya have often credited their father for their success.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya are two of the best all-rounders in India right now. The Pandya brothers have been instrumental in the Mumbai Indians' IPL success.

The duo have often spoken about their parents' role in their incredible journey. They did not come from a wealthy background, and Hardik Pandya even revealed in an interview that his father ran a small car business in Surat.

However, to provide his sons with a top-quality cricketing education, he shut down the business and moved to Baroda. Both brothers have been heartbroken following Himanshu Pandya's death. Hardik Pandya also took to Instagram pay tribute to his father.