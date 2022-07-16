KSCA announces Maharaja Trophy T20 in August; Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal among top stars to feature

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has announced the launch of the Maharaja Trophy T20. The tournament will be held between August 7 and August 26, 2022.

Six teams will take part in the competition, which will feature top Karnataka stars like Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, K Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Karun Nair and Abhimanyu Mithun among others. The teams will represent Bengaluru, Mysore, Hubli, Shivamogga, Raichur and Mangalore.

The tournament will be organized in memory of the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the former president of KSCA and Maharaja of Mysore.

Providing details about the T20 event, KSCA secretary Santosh Menon said:

“The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 will commence on 7th August in Mysore with the first leg of matches being held at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore. A total of 18 matches will be held in Mysore, followed by a total of 16 matches, including the final, being held in Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.”

Menon added that all top cricketers within the age bracket of 35 will be eligible to take part in the tournament.

The Maharaja Trophy T20 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Kannada. The event will also be live streamed on the Fancode app.

KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 draft date

The teams for the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 will be formed through a player draft, which will be held on July 30.

Sharing further information about the tournament, KSCA secretary Menon said:

“The teams will be formed through a player draft, and KSCA will nominate the captains and vice-captains for the teams. We will assign support staff for each of the six teams.”

KSCA unveiled the trophy and the logo for the T20 tournament in the presence of its President and 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny. Speaking on the occasion, Binny said:

“KSCA had set the ball rolling for an all-new format of the game, way back in 2005, giving India its first taste of a T20 game through the Bradman Cup. Subsequently, the Karnataka Premier League was launched in 2009.

"With an aim to continue to provide our cricketers with the right platform to perform, and be ready for the next leap in their cricketing career, we have decided to roll out the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.”

Binny unveiled the logo and the Maharaja-themed trophy, which is carefully crafted with an engraved metal pillar adorned by 11 solid wings, representing the number of players in a cricket team.

Also Read: “It’s a Test match, not a T20 game” - Kamran Akmal questions Pakistan's team selection for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far