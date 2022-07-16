“It’s a Test match, not a T20 game” - Kamran Akmal questions Pakistan's team selection for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka 

Keeper-batter Kamran Akmal has raised questions over Pakistan’s team selection for the first Test against Sri Lanka, which began in Galle on Saturday (July 16).

He was particularly shocked with the think tank’s decision to leave out Fawad Alam and Faheem Ashraf from the playing XI for the Test.

While 28-year-old all-rounder Agha Salman will make his debut, leg-spinner Yasir Shah has also been picked, having recovered from a thumb injury.

Taking to his official Twitter handle to share his views about Pakistan’s playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Akmal wrote:

“It’s a test match not a T20 game…too many Allrounders playing and what i think is test match game is all about specialists…its pretty shocking why @iamfawadalam25 and @iFaheemAshraf both have been dropped #PAKvsSL.” (sic)

Alam has scored 986 runs in 18 Test matches at an average of 41.08 with five hundreds. Bowling all-rounder Ashraf has claimed 24 scalps in 14 Tests with his medium pace. On the batting front, he has scored 636 runs at an average of 31.80.

Afridi, Yasir shine as Pakistan gain early momentum over Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the Galle Test. But left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi and leg-spinner Yasir shone as the visitors reduced the hosts to 103 for six by the 32nd over.

Afridi struck early, forcing Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (one) to inside-edge a delivery onto the stumps. Kusal Mendis was looking good on 21 until he edged a length ball from Yasir to the keeper.

Opener Oshada Fernando was the next to go, dismissed for 35, as he poked at a full outside off from Hasan Ali. Yasir then dealt Sri Lanka another big blow, having Angelo Mathews caught at mid-on for a 15-ball duck.

Shaheen also dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva (14) and Niroshan Dickwella (four) cheaply as Sri Lanka crumbled under pressure.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - 1st Test squads

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

