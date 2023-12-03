"Kuch to gadbad hai” - Fans react to huge no ball in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Former Indian cricketer Abhimanyu Mithun bowled a huge no ball in the ongoing 2023 Abu Dhabi T10 league during the game between Chennai Braves and Northern Warriors.

The incident took place in the fifth over of Chennai Braves' run chase. Mithun bowled a lovely yorker that went past Charith Asalanka’s defense and hit the stumps but it turned out to be huge no ball and resulted in one bye. The batter remained unbeaten to guide his team past the finish line.

Following the incident, Mithun received a huge flak on social media for his big no ball in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) trolled him for the same. One user shared a meme that read:

“Kuch to gadbad hai”

Here are some more reactions:

Chennai Brave beat Northern Warriors by five wickets in Abu Dhabi T10 League

A quality batting performance from Sikandar Raza, Charith Asalanka, and Stephen Eskinazi helped Chennai Brave beat Northern Warriors by five wickets in Abu Dhabi 10 League on Saturday.

Chasing 107, Raza scored 27 runs off just 10 balls, including three maximums and one boundary. Asalanka and Eskinazi chipped in with 22 apiece.

Abhimanyu Mithun starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/11, while Angelo Mathews and James Neesham settled for one wicket apiece.

Earlier in the day, the Warriors posted 106/3 in their allotted 10 overs. Hazratullah Zazai top scored with 54 off 32 deliveries, including one six and seven boundaries. Adam Hose stayed unbeaten on 24 off 10, including one maximum and three fours.

Mohammad Nabi bagged two wickets for the Brave, while Junaid Siddique picked up one.

With the win, Brave rose to sixth place in the 2023 Abu Dhabi T10 league points table, while Warriors dropped to fifth with two wins in four games. Brave will next face New York Strikers on December 6, while Warriors will lock horns with Delhi Bulls on the same day.