"Kuldeep might find it hard to get into that XI" - Former India cricketer's massive claim ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has said that spinner Kuldeep Yadav might miss out on the playing XI for the second Test against England due to batting depth concerns. The Men in Blue have been open to playing a second spinner after their defeat in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. However, the left-arm wrist spinner, despite his wicket-taking ability, faces stiff competition from spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Fans and pundits have implored the Indian team management to bring Kuldeep Yadav into the playing XI after the first Test bowling debacle. With the pitches promising turn, especially in the latter stages of the match, on the back of the dry summer in England, Team India do have the license to play two spinners. Furthermore, they are also craving some control to contain the English batters after the secondary seamers leaked runs in the first Test.

But, with Team India boasting a plethora of all-rounders, who promise to maintain balance and depth, there is a strong possibility that the talented spinner has to settle for a spot on the bench again.

Dinesh Karthik opined that Kuldeep Yadav might find it hard to fit into Team India's desired combination for the second Test.

"I wish they could get Kuldeep in, I really want them to. But I think what they will be worried about is the batting, they lack a little bit of depth in their batting, and that is something Gambhir has been a bit bullish about. So just because of that reason I feel Kuldeep might find it hard to get into the XI," Karthik said on Sky Sports ahead of the second Test.

The spinner has played one Test in England to date, which was also his first overseas outing in the format. He was part of the side that suffered an innings defeat at Lord's in 2018. The spinner bowled only nine overs, conceding 44 runs without any wickets to his name.

"Drop anyone, but play Kuldeep" - R Ashwin urges Team India to unleash the wrist spinner in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Like the majority, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also made a serious case for the wrist spinner's inclusion in the playing XI. There are concerns about wicket-taking bowlers in the setup in the potential absence of Jasprit Bumrah due to workload management.

"Kuldeep Yadav has to play! If the wicket does not have a lot of grass, he has to play. Drop anyone, but play Kuldeep. If he plays, their tail cannot make that many runs. I still believe he can win India a couple of Tests. You can create some rough for him by playing Arshdeep as well," Ashwin had said on his YouTube channel.

The second Test between India and England is set to get underway at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Ben Stokes and co. have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

