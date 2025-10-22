“Kuldeep must play in this match” – Former batter suggests key change for IND vs AUS 2025 2nd ODI

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has urged the team management to include Kuldeep Yadav in their playing XI for the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. The cricketer-turned-commentator stressed that the Men in Blue need to strengthen their bowling unit, adding that they made a mistake by sidelining the left-arm wrist-spinner in the first ODI. Notably, India lost the rain-affected series opener by seven wickets to go 0-1 behind in the three-match series.

Ad

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif said:

“See, smart teams learn from their mistakes. They need to cover up the mistake that they made in the last match. This is a three-match series. If you lose the match, you lose the series. Do whatever you have to do in this match. This is a do-or-die match. If you want to level up, Kuldeep Yadav must play in this match. If India has to win, they need to strengthen their bowling. We saw India lost the last game by seven wickets. We didn’t bowl well after batting.”

Ad

Trending

Kaif further added that the top three in skipper Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli also have to deliver with the bat if the tourists want to win the second ODI. The 44-year-old continued:

“As a captain, Shubman Gill has to strengthen the bowling and hope that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and his own bat do the talking. These three players plus Kuldeep… If Gill has to become a smart captain, you need a wicket-taker. There are many bowlers, but they are half-bowlers. There was no genuine wicket-taker in the last match, and that was the mistake. I think they will cover up for the error by playing Kuldeep.”

Ad

Ad

“One bowler goes out, and that is Harshit Rana” – Mohammad Kaif wants Kuldeep Yadav to replace fast bowler in playing XI

Mohammad Kaif believes that Harshit Rana should make way for Kuldeep Yadav in the XI because the Men in Blue want to retain their batting depth till the eighth. He said in the same video:

Ad

“See, eight batters are going to play. The trend has been set under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy after the 2024 T20 World Cup. Since then, three all-rounders are there who can bat. Batting till No. 8, this template has been set… I support the decision. If you want Kuldeep Yadav and batting till 8, then one bowler goes out, and that is Harshit Rana. You play two pacers, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, plus Nitish Reddy. Plus, Kuldeep, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar.”

Ad

By taking the example of Rohit Sharma making way for Shubman Gill for captaincy, Kaif wants India to take a bold call in the second ODI. He added:

“Because it’s a do-or-die match, you’ve to take tough calls. People can say he has played only one match. If you’re to level it to 1-1, you’ve to take tough calls. You took a tough call regarding Rohit Sharma. When you removed him from captaincy, it was a tough call, wasn’t it? When you pushed Gill in an attempt to groom him."

Ad

"You have to take tough calls everywhere. When you have removed a proven captain and given captaincy to Gill. You took a call there. So, coaches might back Harshit in the playing XI, but you’ve to bring in Kuldeep otherwise you’ll lose the series,” Kaif concluded.

Harshit Rana returned wicketless in his four overs, conceding 27 runs in the first ODI.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news