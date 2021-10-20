Kuldeep Yadav attends PSG vs RB Leipzig game at Parc des Princes

Team India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav visited the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday night to watch a Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

Kuldeep, who is currently out of action due to an injury, posted a couple of pictures from a jampacked stadium. Sharing these pictures on Instagram, he wrote:

"📍Parc des Princes 🏟️ #PSGRBL ⚽♥️"

The home side managed to snatch a hardfought victory by beating Leipzig 3-2 with the legendary Lionel Messi netting the winning goal from the spot.

Kuldeep Yadav underwent a successful knee surgery last month

The young left-arm leg-spinner suffered a deadly knee injury in training ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021 which ruled him out of the entire tournament. The cricketer underwent a successful surgery last month and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Posting a picture on his Instagram handle from the hospital bed after the surgery, Kuldeep Yadav vouched to come back as early as possible.

"Surgery was a success and the road to recovery has just begun. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The focus is now to complete my rehab well and be back on the pitch doing what I love as soon as possible," Kuldeep captioned the Instagram post.

The injury comes at a time when Kuldeep Yadav is going through a difficult phase in his international career. The spinner from Uttar Pradesh has struggled for game time in the IPL too, with Varun Chakravarthy favored ahead of him.

As per reports, Kuldeep Yadav is likely to miss most of the upcoming domestic season, which is expected to take a toll on his career. The senior men's season begins with the Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) Trophy on November 4.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee