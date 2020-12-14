Kuldeep Yadav birthday: Twitter wishes Indian cricket team's hat-trick hero on his special day

India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav celebrated his 26th birthday on Monday. The Kolkata Knight Riders star is currently with the Indian cricket team in Australia.

Kuldeep Yadav earned a place in the Indian cricket team after selectors decided to do away with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the limited-overs format for some time.

Yadav and fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal replaced the two off-spinners and made an immediate impact, as the duo became match-winners for the Men in Blue.

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 24 wickets in six Test matches, including two five-wicket hauls. In the ODI format, the southpaw has taken 105 wickets in 51 games whereas in T20Is, the Kanpur-based player has scalped 39 wickets in 20 outings.

Kuldeep Yadav has achieved some unique feats in his brief career. He became the first left-arm wrist spinner to represent the Indian cricket team in the international arena.

He is also one of a few bowlers to have a five-wicket haul to his name in all three formats. Kuldeep Yadav's most significant achievements are his two hat-tricks; the first came against Australia in 2017, while the second came in 2019 versus West Indies.

Unfortunately, Kuldeep has lost his place in the Indian limited-overs sides because of a decline in his wicket-taking abilities. Washington Sundar has replaced him in the T20I team, and Ravindra Jadeja has taken up the second spinner's role in the ODI squad.

Even the Kolkata Knight Riders did not use him much in IPL 2020 as the team management preferred uncapped Varun Chakravarthy. Still, Yadav has retained his spot in the Test squad.

Wishes poured in for the left-arm wrist-spinner from all parts of the world as he turned 26 on December 14, 2020.

Uttar Pradesh teammate Suresh Raina leads wishes on Kuldeep Yadav's birthday

Wish you a very Happy Birthday @imkuldeep18 .. Have a wonderful day my brother and a superb year ahead 😁 🍾 💐 pic.twitter.com/M2iCscXvq7 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 14, 2020

88 intl. caps 🧢

168 intl. wickets ☝️

Fastest Indian spinner to 100 ODI wickets 👌

First Indian to take two hat-tricks in international cricket 🔥



Wishing #TeamIndia's @imkuldeep18 a very happy birthday 🎂👏👏



Let's relive his hat-trick against West Indies 📽️👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2020

🧢 Six Tests, 61 ODIs, 21 T20Is

☝️ 168 international wickets

🎩 Only India bowler with two ODI hat-tricks



Happy birthday, @imkuldeep18! pic.twitter.com/NLlqetEFUv — ICC (@ICC) December 14, 2020

Happy birthday @imkuldeep18

Have a great day and year ahead bro! — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) December 14, 2020

Happy birthday mere bhai, may this smile always be on your face forever 😀 @imkuldeep18 pic.twitter.com/fR6U9kcHDL — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) December 14, 2020

Happy Birthday @imkuldeep18

Kuldeep Yadav.........Turns 26.......Bright Future of India Cricket..☀️☀️☀️☀️🎉🎉🎉🎉...He is an absolute Legend........ pic.twitter.com/QBWROM2Jr1 — Sounak Manna (@SounakManna4) December 14, 2020

Only bowler to take fifer in all formats in a calendar year.

Only Indian bowler to pick 2 ODI hat-tricks.

Happy birthday to this talented man. 💙#happybirthdaykuldeepyadav #KuldeepYadav #cricket #india #monday pic.twitter.com/38n6Hjzf8d — Kriti Sharma (@Kriti_Sharma01) December 14, 2020

Best bowling Figure in ODI by a left-arm spinner

Second indian bowler with five -for in ever format

Wishing a very happy birthday @imkuldeep18 god bless you#HBDKuldeepYadav #KuldeepYadav pic.twitter.com/JDjGinMJ0x — Imabzkhan MSDian™ (@Captainarbaz7) December 14, 2020