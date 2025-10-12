Kuldeep Yadav castles Shai Hope for 36 with a clever delivery on Day 3 morning of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Kuldeep Yadav struck early by dismissing Shai Hope on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, October 12. Hope departed for 36 runs off 57 balls as the tourists lost half their side for 156.The dismissal came in the 50th over of WI’s first innings and the seventh over of the day. The left-arm wrist-spinner bowled a flighted delivery that drifted away after pitching. Hope moved forward to block the delivery, expecting it to spin towards him. The ball beat the outside edge and crashed into the top of the off-stump as the bails were disturbed. With the dismissal, Kuldeep provided the first breakthrough for the hosts on Day 3.Watch Kuldeep Yadav's jaffa below:Kuldeep Yadav had also bagged four wickets on his Test comeback in the previous match against WI.Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja spin a web for WI batters in 2nd TestA clinical bowling display from Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja helped India stay on top of the West Indies in the second Test. Apart from Hope, Kuldeep also dismissed Alick Athanaze and Tevin Imlach. Meanwhile, Jadeja took the wickets of John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, and skipper Roston Chase.At the time of writing, the tourists were 163/6, with Justin Greaves and Khary Pierre at the crease.Batting first, India declared their first innings for 518/5 after 134.2 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 175 runs off 258 balls, comprising 22 boundaries. Skipper Shubman Gill also smashed his 10th Test ton, scoring an unbeaten 129 off 196 deliveries with the help of two maximums and 16 fours. Sai Sudharsan also chipped in with 87 off 165, including 12 boundaries. Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, and KL Rahul contributed 44, 43, and 38, respectively.India won the opening Test by an innings and 140 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. They are currently placed third in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table.Follow the IND vs WI 2nd Test live score and updates here.