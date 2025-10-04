Kuldeep Yadav cleans up Roston Chase with a peach on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Published Oct 04, 2025 11:20 IST
India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Kuldeep Yadav cleans up Roston Chase for 1 (Source: Getty)

India’s left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav produced a brilliant delivery to dismiss West Indies skipper Roston Chase on Day 3 (Saturday, October 4) of the first Test in the two-match series. The match is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The wicket fell on the third ball of the 18th over in the visitors’ second innings. Kuldeep Yadav pitched it on a good length on middle, and Chase played for the ball turning in, but it held its line and sneaked past the outside edge to clip the top of off stump, giving the India spinner his first wicket of the innings.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Chase fell for just one off four balls, leaving West Indies struggling at 35/4 after 17.3 overs.

West Indies lose wickets at regular intervals as India aims for an innings victory in 1st Test

Opting to bat first, West Indies were bowled out for 162 in their first innings, with Mohammed Siraj claiming four wickets. In response, KL Rahul led India’s charge, reaching his 11th Test hundred, scoring 100 off 197 balls, while skipper Shubman Gill contributed 50 off 100 balls.

Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja then starred, adding 206 runs for the fifth wicket. Jurel registered his maiden Test hundred, finishing with 125 off 210 balls, while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 104 off 176 balls. India declared their innings at 448/5 after 128 overs, taking a first-innings lead of 286 runs.

In their second innings, West Indies lost Tagenarine Chanderpaul cheaply for eight, with Nitish Kumar Reddy taking a stunning catch. Jadeja then removed John Campbell (14) and Brandon King (5) in quick succession. Kuldeep Yadav accounted for Roston Chase (1), and Jadeja returned to dismiss Shai Hope for one, leaving the visitors at 46/5.

At the time of writing, West Indies were 47/5 after 22 overs, still trailing by 239 runs, with Alick Athanaze (18) and Justin Greaves (0) at the crease.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

