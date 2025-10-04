Nitish Kumar Reddy pulls off a blinder to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Oct 04, 2025 10:27 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Nitish Kumar Reddy pulls off a blinder to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul (Source: Getty)

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss West Indies opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul on Day 3 (Saturday, October 4) of the first Test in the two-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

The breakthrough came on the second ball of the eighth over in the visitors’ second innings. Mohammed Siraj dug in a short delivery aimed at Chanderpaul’s body. The left-hander got into position and pulled it towards square leg, but Reddy flung himself full-length to his left and held on to a screamer.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The southpaw endured another disappointing outing, scoring just eight off 23 balls with a solitary boundary. His dismissal left the West Indies at 12/1 after 7.2 overs.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 21/1 in their second innings, still trailing by 265 runs, with John Campbell (12) and Alick Athanaze (1) at the crease.

Centuries from KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dhruv Jurel help India secure a 286-run first-innings lead in the 1st Test

Seamer Mohammed Siraj starred for India with figures of 4/40 as the hosts bowled out West Indies for just 162 in 44.1 overs in their first innings. In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal made 36 while Sai Sudharsan fell cheaply for seven.

Ad

KL Rahul continued his fine form and registered his 11th Test hundred, his second in home conditions. The right-handed batter made 100 off 197 balls, hitting 12 fours, while skipper Shubman Gill also contributed 50 off 100 balls, hitting five fours.

Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja then added 206 runs off 331 balls for the fifth wicket. Jurel notched his maiden hundred, finishing with 125 off 210 balls, hitting 15 fours and three maximums. Jadeja recorded his sixth Test hundred, remaining unbeaten on 104 off 176 balls as India declared their first innings at 448/5 after 128 overs, taking a lead of 286.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications