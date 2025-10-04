Nitish Kumar Reddy pulls off a blinder to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss West Indies opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul on Day 3 (Saturday, October 4) of the first Test in the two-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.The breakthrough came on the second ball of the eighth over in the visitors’ second innings. Mohammed Siraj dug in a short delivery aimed at Chanderpaul’s body. The left-hander got into position and pulled it towards square leg, but Reddy flung himself full-length to his left and held on to a screamer.Watch the video of the dismissal here:The southpaw endured another disappointing outing, scoring just eight off 23 balls with a solitary boundary. His dismissal left the West Indies at 12/1 after 7.2 overs.At the time of writing, the visitors were 21/1 in their second innings, still trailing by 265 runs, with John Campbell (12) and Alick Athanaze (1) at the crease.Centuries from KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dhruv Jurel help India secure a 286-run first-innings lead in the 1st TestSeamer Mohammed Siraj starred for India with figures of 4/40 as the hosts bowled out West Indies for just 162 in 44.1 overs in their first innings. In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal made 36 while Sai Sudharsan fell cheaply for seven.KL Rahul continued his fine form and registered his 11th Test hundred, his second in home conditions. The right-handed batter made 100 off 197 balls, hitting 12 fours, while skipper Shubman Gill also contributed 50 off 100 balls, hitting five fours.Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja then added 206 runs off 331 balls for the fifth wicket. Jurel notched his maiden hundred, finishing with 125 off 210 balls, hitting 15 fours and three maximums. Jadeja recorded his sixth Test hundred, remaining unbeaten on 104 off 176 balls as India declared their first innings at 448/5 after 128 overs, taking a lead of 286.