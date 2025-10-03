Athiya Shetty posts adorable story after KL Rahul scores hundred in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [In Picture]

Athiya Shetty, wife of Indian cricketer KL Rahul, shared a heartfelt message as the right-handed batter notched his 11th Test century on Day 2 (Friday, October 3) of the first game in the two-match series against the West Indies. The contest is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Starting from his overnight score of 53, Rahul continued to play his natural game, keeping the scoreboard ticking on Day 2. He saw skipper Shubman Gill (50) dismissed at the other end but worked his way to a century off 190 balls, marking his second hundred in home conditions.

Reacting to her husband’s impressive knock, Athiya shared an Instagram story featuring a picture of KL celebrating his hundred and wrote:

“The best for his best.”

Athiya Shetty’s adorable story after KL Rahul’s century (Image via Instagram-@athiyashetty)

However, the 33-year-old couldn’t convert it into a bigger innings and was dismissed for 100 off 197 balls, including 12 fours. Playing in his 64th Test, Rahul has now scored 3,889 runs at an average of 36.00, with 19 fifties and 11 centuries to his name.

KL Rahul helps India dominate as the lead goes past 100

On Day 1 (Thursday, October 2), West Indies endured a disappointing outing, being bowled out for 162 in 44.1 overs after opting to bat. Mohammed Siraj returned impressive figures of 4/40 in 14 overs for India.

In response, the hosts ended Day 1 at 121/2 after 38 overs, with KL Rahul (53) and Shubman Gill (18) at the crease. The pair continued the momentum on Day 2, putting on 98 runs for the third wicket. Gill fell for 50 off 100 balls, while Rahul went on to complete his century, finishing with 100 off 197 balls.

Since then, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja have looked solid. At the time of writing, India were 266/4 after 80 overs, leading by 104 runs, with Jurel on 36 and Jadeja on 26.

