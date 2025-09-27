Kuldeep Yadav ends Charith Asalanka's struggle with tossed up delivery in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash [Watch]

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav put an end to Charith Asalanka's misery in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26. The Lankan skipper was dismissed for five runs off nine balls.He was struggling to get going before Kuldeep Yadav got the better of him eventually. On the first ball of the 16th over, Kuldeep bowled a tossed up delivery on middle and off stump.Asalanka made room, backed away and tried to smash the ball over the long-on boundary. However, his attempt was unsuccessful as he mistimed the shot and ended up offering an easy catch to Shubman Gill at long-on.Watch the dismissal below:With that, Kuldeep Yadav picked up his first wicket of the match. He ended his spell with a scalp, returning figures of 1/31 from his four overs. Asalanka struggled with the bat throughout the tournament and failed to end on a high note.He managed to score just 75 runs from six matches at an average of 15 and a strike-rate of 122.95.Kuldeep Yadav breaks record for most wickets in a T20 Asia Cup editionMeanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav continued his wicket-taking spree in the Asia Cup 2025. He has picked up at least one wicket in every game of this tournament so far. The wrist spinner now has 13 scalps from six games, which are the most by any bowler in a single T20 Asia Cup edition.He went past UAE's Amjad Javed, who had bagged 12 wickets from seven innings in the 2016 edition. Bangladesh's Al-Amin Hossain (2016), UAE's Mohammed Naveed (2016), and India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2022) are all behind Javed with 11 scalps each.Kuldeep's 13 scalps have come at an average of 9.84, an economy-rate of 6.04, and a strike-rate of 9.7. His best figures of 4/7 from just 2.1 overs came in India's first game of the tournament against the UAE.He has been consistent and in great rhythm throughout. Come the big final against Pakistan on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai, India would want Kuldeep to carry his form and deliver a match-winning spell.