Kuldeep Yadav hilariously interrupts Varun Aaron’s live show during ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was at his hilarious best after jokingly nudging former pacer Varun Aaron after the end of Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval. The pundit was offering his analysis after stumps on the ground, just as the wrist spinner and Arshdeep Singh were making the rounds.Right when Aaron was praising the Indian bowling unit's impressive display on Day 2 to bring them back into the contest, he was forced to stop as Kuldeep quickly ran in to flick the back of his head, before disappearing from the frame immediately. The former pacer laughed the incident off, and so did the other experts in the studio.&quot;Just got a little whack there,&quot; Varun Aaron said during the live feed on Star Sports.Have a look at the light-hearted moment right here:Although he tried to pick things up from where he left off, as far as the analysis was concerned, Varun Aaron had to pause once again to continue laughing before regaining his composure.Kuldeep Yadav ends India's tour of England without a single appearance to his nameThe wrist spinner's absence from the playing XI for the series finale meant that he had to settle for a spot on the sidelines for the entire tour. He was expected to play a part in the series at some point, considering the dry English summer, but the team combination, which is largely focused on batting depth and two spin bowling options, prevented him from featuring.Kuldeep Yadav was strongly considered to play the second Test at Edgbaston, where India were without Jasprit Bumrah. However, the team management headed in a completely different direction, infusing the playing XI with all-rounders instead.The wrist spinner would not have had a major role to play even if he had featured in the ongoing fifth Test, given the conditions in play. In the first two days of play, only four overs of spin have been on show on the green top, with Washington Sundar not bowling a single over so far.