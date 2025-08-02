Kuldeep Yadav hilariously interrupts Varun Aaron’s live show during ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Modified Aug 02, 2025 10:44 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Kuldeep Yadav had time for some shenanigans off the field in the 5th Test (Image Credit: Getty)

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was at his hilarious best after jokingly nudging former pacer Varun Aaron after the end of Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval. The pundit was offering his analysis after stumps on the ground, just as the wrist spinner and Arshdeep Singh were making the rounds.

Ad

Right when Aaron was praising the Indian bowling unit's impressive display on Day 2 to bring them back into the contest, he was forced to stop as Kuldeep quickly ran in to flick the back of his head, before disappearing from the frame immediately. The former pacer laughed the incident off, and so did the other experts in the studio.

"Just got a little whack there," Varun Aaron said during the live feed on Star Sports.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Have a look at the light-hearted moment right here:

Ad

Although he tried to pick things up from where he left off, as far as the analysis was concerned, Varun Aaron had to pause once again to continue laughing before regaining his composure.

Kuldeep Yadav ends India's tour of England without a single appearance to his name

The wrist spinner's absence from the playing XI for the series finale meant that he had to settle for a spot on the sidelines for the entire tour. He was expected to play a part in the series at some point, considering the dry English summer, but the team combination, which is largely focused on batting depth and two spin bowling options, prevented him from featuring.

Ad

Kuldeep Yadav was strongly considered to play the second Test at Edgbaston, where India were without Jasprit Bumrah. However, the team management headed in a completely different direction, infusing the playing XI with all-rounders instead.

The wrist spinner would not have had a major role to play even if he had featured in the ongoing fifth Test, given the conditions in play. In the first two days of play, only four overs of spin have been on show on the green top, with Washington Sundar not bowling a single over so far.

About the author
Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Nair
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications