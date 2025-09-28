Kuldeep Yadav pips Lasith Malinga to claim massive record with 4-fer in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Kuldeep Yadav entered the history books with his stunning bowling display in the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The left-arm wrist-spinner bagged a four-wicket haul, overtaking Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga for most wickets across formats in the Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is). Kuldeep went past Malinga (32 wickets) when he scalped his second wicket in the contest by dismissing Pakistan captain Salman Agha for a single-digit score.

Most wickets in the Asia Cup across formats

Kuldeep Yadav – 36 wickets

Lasith Malinga – 33 wickets

For the unversed, Kuldeep Yadav has been the leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup 2025. The 30-year-old picked up 17 wickets in seven matches, including 4/30 against the Men in Green. The spinner looked out of sorts in the first two overs, conceding 23 runs, but made a brilliant comeback with 4/7 in his last two overs.

Kuldeep Yadav takes honors as Indian spinners leave Pakistan batters clueless in Asia Cup 2025 final

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball as Pakistan were bundled out for 146 in 19.1 overs against India in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah also bagged two wickets apiece for the Men in Blue. The Men in Green lost their last nine wickets for just 33 runs. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, Shaheen Afridi, and Faheem Ashraf departed for ducks.

Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman looked impressive with the bat, sharing an 84-run partnership for the first wicket. Farhan smashed a quickfire 57 runs off 38 balls, while Zaman contributed 46 off 35 deliveries. Saim Ayub (14 off 11) was the third batter to reach double digits.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led team will now look to register a hat-trick of wins against Pakistan as they aim to win their ninth Asia Cup trophy across formats. They previously beat the Salman Agha-led side by seven and six wickets in the group-stage and Super 4 fixtures, respectively. They are yet to lose a match in the T20 tournament, registering six wins in as many games, including a Super Over triumph over Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Pakistan will be looking to fight against odds in search of their third trophy, their first since 2012.

Follow the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

