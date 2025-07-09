"Kuldeep Yadav won't play" - Ravichandran Ashwin's interesting take on India's playing XI for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Ravichandran Ashwin believes Team India's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will continue warming the bench in the side's upcoming third Test of the Anderson-Trophy series against England. The match will be played at Lord's, London, from July 10 to 14.

The former India spinner remarked that while he wants to see Kuldeep in action, there was no place for the 30-year-old in the playing XI at the moment. He suggested that Shubman Gill and Co. are unlikely to make major changes to their winning combination following their historic 336-run victory at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in the second Test.

Speaking in the latest YouTube video of his channel, 'Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin said (from 12:45):

"Kuldeep Yadav won't play. We have been saying this from the last two Tests that he should play. So, this time I am hitting reverse, which is why I am saying he won't play.

"I don't think Kuldeep finds a place in the XI at this point in time. Sometimes, it's very unfortunate. We won the Test, so it is very difficult to change the winning combination. I think they will go with the same combination," he added.

It is worth mentioning that Kuldeep has played just one Test on English soil. He bowled nine overs and remained wicketless in England's only innings in the Lord's Test in 2018.

Many experts opined that Kuldeep should have featued in the playing XI for the second Test. However, spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar got the nod over him as the second spinner. He registered scores of 42 and 12* with the bat and claimed one wicket across two innings.

Meanwhile, India leveled the five-match series 1-1 with their dominant victory at Edgbaston. They redeemed themselves following a five-wicket defeat in the opening encounter at Headingley, Leeds.

"The requirement of Shardul is out of the window because of Nitish" - Ravichandran Ashwin on India's pace-bowling all-rounder for ENG vs IND 2025 3nd Test

In the same video, Ravichandran Ashwin reckoned that the Indian think tank could be tempted to bring back Shardul Thakur in the mix if the pitch at Lord's is a lively one. He, however, emphasized that with the bowling all-rounder will struggle to find a place, with Nitsh Reddy capable of chipping in with a few overs.

The legendary spinner said (from 13:14):

"If they give a green seamer, I would think of bringing back Shardul Thakur instead of Washi. But that is just a thought if the spinner won't be needed. You have the advantage of playing Washi too, because Nitish Kumar Reddy can give you four-five overs. The requirement of Shardul is out of the window because of Nitish."

Ashwin noted that debutant Sai Sudharsan was dropped in favor of Nitish after the first Test. He highlighted that with Nitish failing to deliver impactful performances with the bat, the Indian team management might even end up replacing him.

"You dropped Sai Sudharsan and played Nitish Kumar Reddy. Sai Sudharsan scored 30 runs in the first Test, which Nitish didn't. If the same yardstick has to be applied, drop Nitish and play another batter like Dhruv Jurel. Perhaps the expectation is that whoever comes will have to score at least 50 runs," Ashwin remarked.

Nitish failed to make the most of his opportunity, enduring back-to-back failures at Edgbaston. The youngster was dismissed for just one run in both innings.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

