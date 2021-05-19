Kuldeep Yadav’s vaccination stirs controversy, Kanpur administration orders probe 

Kuldeep Yadav joined several other cricketers in getting vaccinated, with the wrist-spinner getting his first jab last week. However, his vaccination has attracted controversy as the Kanpur administration ordered a probe into the matter.

It is alleged that Kuldeep Yadav was administered his COVID-19 vaccine at a place other than the hospital where he booked a slot. The same is evident in the picture he shared of himself while getting vaccinated on May 15.

A report in PTI suggests that Kuldeep was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on the lawn of the Kanpur Nagar Nigam guest house. The 26-year-old had allegedly booked a vaccination slot at Jageshwar Hospital in Govind Nagar instead.

The publication further revealed that Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari has asked ADM Atul Kumar to investigate the possible infringement and submit a report at the earliest.

Several fans had picked up on the same issue after Kuldeep Yadav posted a picture of his vaccination on Twitter. Many questioned how the cricketer was getting the vaccine outdoors instead of in a hospital like others.

Will Kuldeep Yadav be part of the Indian squad for the Sri Lanka tour?

Kuldeep Yadav shocked after being left out of the Kolkata Knight Riders team during the Chennai leg of IPL 2021 👀🟣#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/iSa3zo2IA2 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 14, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav was not picked in India’s Test squad for the World Test Championship final and the England series. But the wrist-spinner is in contention to be part of the Indian team that will fly out to Sri Lanka for a white-ball series in July.

In the absence of several stars, a specialist white-ball Indian team will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka in July. Kuldeep Yadav will compete with Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar for a place in the squad. But it remains to be seen whether the out-of-form bowler will be picked for the tour.

Kuldeep Yadav did not make a single appearance in IPL 2021 and has struggled to pick up wickets whenever he has played for India in recent times. His current form means he is firmly behind the likes of Chahal and Chahar in India’s white-ball set-up.

There is no place for Hardik Pandya in the squad. Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar aren't included either pic.twitter.com/bzsYOPbbE1 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 7, 2021