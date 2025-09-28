Kuldeep Yadav strikes triple blow as Pakistan suffer shocking collapse in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [Watch]

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav continued his magnificent run in the Asia Cup 2025 with a stellar performance against Pakistan in the ongoing final. The star Indian spinner struck a triple blow as the Men in Green suffered a shocking collapse while batting first.In the 17th over, Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets. He first dismissed Pakistan skipper Salman Agha on the first ball. It was a blind slog that Agha mistimed as Sanju Samson ran all the way to mid-wicket to take a fine diving catch. Agha was sent back for eight runs off seven balls.On the fourth ball, he sent Shaheen Afridi packing for a three-ball duck. Shaheen looked to smash a leg-side six but completely missed a short googly. While he was initially given not out, India reviewed the call right away. Visuals showed that Shaheen was caught plumb in front, and the decision was overturned.Kuldeep Yadav then struck for the third time on the last ball of the over. His next victim was all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. It was a full delivery that turned away from Faheem, who tried to smash it but only found Tilak Varma at long-off. Faheem was also sent back for a duck.Watch the videos of the dismissals below:Pakistan, who added 84 runs for the first wicket, suddenly found themselves in all sorts of trouble at 134/8 after the triple blow. They were eventually bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs.Kuldeep had gone for 23 runs in his first two overs. However, he made a magnificent comeback and ended with figures of 4/30 from four overs.Kuldeep Yadav caps off Asia Cup 2025 with most wickets in a single editionWith his historic performance in the final, Kuldeep Yadav entered the record books. He became the bowler with the most wickets in a single Asia Cup edition. The record was previously held by the UAE's Amjad Javed. who had bagged 12 wickets in the 2016 edition.Courtesy of his stunning four-wicket haul against Pakistan, Kuldeep ended the tournament with 17 scalps from seven games. These wickets came at an excellent average of 9.29, economy-rate of 6.27, and a strike-rate of 8.88.He bagged two four-wicket hauls in the tournament. His best figures of 4/7 came in the opening clash against the UAE.