Kuldeep Yadav takes 2 wickets in 3 balls to leave West Indies in a spot of bother in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets in the space of three balls to put West Indies in trouble on Day 4 (Monday, October 13) of the ongoing second Test of the two-match series. The contest is being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

On the third ball of the 92nd over of West Indies’ second innings, Kuldeep bowled a tossed-up delivery on the leg-stump line. Roston Chase went back to play it on the on-side but was early on the shot, sending the ball looping to straight mid-wicket, where Devdutt Padikkal completed a sharp catch, dismissing the visitors’ skipper for 40 off 72 balls.

Kuldeep struck again on the fifth ball of the over, this time dismissing Khary Pierre. He bowled a flighted delivery, and the southpaw went for a big swipe across the line, sending the ball high in the air, with Nitish Kumar Reddy completing the formalities at mid-off as Pierre fell for a two-ball duck.

Watch the video of the dismissals here:

Kuldeep Yadav’s double strike left the visitors reeling at 298/7 in 91.5 overs in their second innings.

India bounce back strongly despite centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope in 2nd Test

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India declared their first innings at 518/5, with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 175. In response, West Indies were bowled out for 248 in 81.5 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav shining with a five-wicket haul.

The hosts enforced the follow-on, but the visitors showed more resistance this time. John Campbell and Shai Hope stitched together a brilliant partnership of 177 runs off 294 balls for the third wicket.

Campbell registered his maiden Test century, scoring 115, while Hope contributed 103. However, once these batters were dismissed, the Indian bowlers made a strong recovery as West Indies slipped from 271/3 to 311/9.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 314/9, with Justin Greaves (10) and Jayden Seales (1) at the crease, leading by 44 runs.

