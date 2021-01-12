Kumar Sangakkara declined multiple mentoring roles due to personal "commitments"

Kumar Sangakkara has disclosed he received multiple offers to mentor a cricket team after retirement. However, the former Sri Lankan cricket team skipper rejected the proposals owing to personal reasons.

Team Abu Dhabi announced Kumar Sangakkara as their mentor for the upcoming edition of the T10 League. In a media interaction before the tournament, Kumar discussed a mentor's role and stated he had often guided his juniors during the final phase of his international career.

When asked if he would continue mentoring other teams in cricket, Sangakkara replied:

"There have been a couple of opportunities that did come my away, but time commitments, family commitments precluded from taking up those offers. It's a role that I am really passionate about. It's an experience that I find very challenging and interesting, and whether this will lead on to something more is something we'll wait and see."

Kumar Sangakkara played 404 ODIs, 134 Tests, and 56 T20Is for the Sri Lankan cricket team. He even led the team in many games, and the islanders achieved much success under his leadership.

Team Abu Dhabi was not so successful in the previous T10 League season. However, the fans can expect an improvement in the team's performance after Kumar's arrival.

Kumar Sangakkara shares the details of a mentor's role

Kumar Sangakkara is the MCC President

Some fans have the misconception that a mentor's role is solely to correct the players' technique and help them with their weak points. Kumar Sangakkara, who will mentor experienced players like Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, and Chris Morris at Team Abu Dhabi, highlighted the various roles a mentor plays in cricket.

"It's not just about their technique or how they play but also who they are as people. That has a lot of relevance in terms of how you deal with pressure, how you deal with other factors, other personalities in the team, how you read the game, and how you react to challenges. So, all of that becomes very, very important," stated Kumar Sangakkara.

