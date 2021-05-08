Kusal Perera likely to become new ODI captain of Sri Lanka - Reports

Wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera could soon become the 24th ODI captain of the Sri Lankan men's cricket team.

An official close to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) told Daily News Sri Lanka that the team management wished to change the ODI captain, keeping the 2023 Cricket World Cup in mind. The source further added the team's senior players could be dropped to give more opportunities to youngsters.

The Sri Lankan team management reportedly wishes to boost Kusal Mendis' confidence by naming him as Kusal Perera's deputy.

"We are focusing on the 2023 World Cup and this is a good learning experience for the players. We want to groom a new captain and most probably Kusal Mendis is tipped to be the new Vice-Captain. We want to give him that confidence by naming him as the vice-captain," the source was quoted as saying by Daily News Sri Lanka.

The current Sri Lankan captain, Dimuth Karunaratne, has never scored an ODI hundred, while his strike rate in the 50-over format is below 75. Under Karunaratne's leadership, the Islanders lost to West Indies 0-3 in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

It seems like SLC has run out of patience with Karunratane. That's probably why fans could see some significant changes in the Sri Lankan squad for their upcoming series against Bangladesh.

Kusal Perera has played 101 ODI matches for Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera has never captained Sri Lanka in ODIs before

Kusal Perera has been one of the top performers for the Sri Lankan cricket team. The southpaw has played 101 ODI games, amassing 2,825 runs at a strike rate of 92.59.

He has registered five centuries and nine fifties for the team in the 50-over format. Perera also recently captained the Kandy Tuskers team in the Lanka Premier League.

It will be exciting to see how the Sri Lankan side perform under their new skipper in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.