Kuwait Ramadan T10 Elite League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

Kuwait Ramadan T10 Elite League 2024 is a domestic T10 cricket tournament organized by the Kuwait Cricket Club. It starts on Sunday, March 17, and will conclude on Thursday, April 4.

Six teams - NCM Investment, Al Mulla Exchange, Kuwait Swedish, Al Hajery Team XI, CECC and Al Rasheed - will participate in the competition. Each team will face the other five once in the league phase. There will be 18 total games, including two semifinals and a final.

The top four teams at the end of the league phase will qualify for the semifinals, with the two winners to clash in the final. All 18 games will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

Sixteen teams participated in the the last edition of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League in 2023 as well. Al Mulla Exchange, NCM Investments and Kuwait Swedish played the tournament last season.

Al Mulla Exchange beat NCM Investments in the final by six wickets after chasing down a target of 137 in 8.4 overs with six wickets in hand.

Kuwait Ramadan T10 Elite League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, March 17

Match 1 - NCM Investment vs Al Mulla Exchange, 11:30 PM

Monday, March 18

Match 2 - Kuwait Swedish vs Al Hajery Team XI, 01:30 AM

Match 3 - CECC vs Al Rasheed, 11:30 PM

Wednesday, March 20

Match 4 - NCM Investment vs Kuwait Swedish, 01:30 AM

Thursday, March 21

Match 5 - Al Hajery Team XI vs Al Rasheed, 11:30 PM

Friday, March 22

Match 6 - NCM Investment vs CECC, 01:30 AM

Match 7 - Al Mulla Exchange vs Kuwait Swedish, 03:15 AM

Monday, March 25

Match 8 - NCM Investment vs Al Rasheed, 01:30 AM

Match 9 - Al Mulla Exchange vs Al Hajery Team XI, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, March 26

Match 10 - Kuwait Swedish vs CECC, 01:30 AM

Wednesday, March 27

Match 11 - Al Mulla Exchange vs Al Rasheed, 11:30 PM

Friday, March 22

Match 12 - Al Mulla Exchange vs CECC, 01:30 AM

Match 13 - NCM Investment vs Al Hajery Team XI, 03:15 AM

Match 14 - Kuwait Swedish vs Al Rasheed, 11:30 PM

Monday, April 1

Match 15 - Al Hajery Team XI vs CECC, 01:30 AM

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, April 2

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 01:30 AM

Thursday, April 4

Final - TBC vs TBC, 01:30 AM

Kuwait Ramadan T10 Elite League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Kuwait Ramadan T10 Elite League 2024: Full Squads

NCM Investment

Adnan Makrani, Azam Shaikh, Diju Xavier, Mohammed Farooq, Murshid Mustafa, Nawaf Dadarkar, Subramanyam Madagala, Haider Ali Liaqat, Nasir Hussain, Nimish Latheef, Shiraz Khan, Naveej Puthenpurayil (wk), Haroon Shahid, Jithin Jose, Khaliq Ansari, Manjula Prasan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Mudassir Nisar Parkar, Muhammad Allauddin, Shahrukh Quddus

Al Mulla Exchange

Nithin Saldhana, Parvinder Kumar, Pradeep Subramaniam, Rajeesh Krishnankutty, Rejith Reji, Ansal Nazar, Arun Selvaraj, Naveenraj Rajendran, Vigneshwaran M, Clinto Anto (wk), Mohamed Faris (wk), Anudeep Chenthamara, Santhosh Saravannan, Sumanraj Karunanithi

Kuwait Swedish

Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Faisal, Mostafa Hossain, Yavaruddin Khan, Asanka Silva, Basir Khan, Mohammed Bulbul, Mohammed Sumon, Nimesh Ridmika, Ravija Sandaruwan, Sajid Anjillath, Sujon Miah, Het Hinsu (wk), Usman Patel (wk), Adnan Idrees, Madhu China, Mamoon Miah, Yasin Patel

Al Hajery Team XI

Ahsan Ul Haq, Anis Iqbal, Azharuddin Hamudulay, Hasanmiya Kazi, Hassan Arif, Rahul Panwar Krishan, Sanker Varathappan (wk), Aslam Nawfer, Fawazan Ashraf, Jandu Hamoud, Kumaran Ravi, Luqmaan Mustafa, Mafaz Ahmad Khan, Nihal Murad, Sadiq Alsulkar, Salman Fakki, Salman Munde, Tahoor Hamdulay, Tanvir Satvilkar, Zoheb Hamdulay, Burhanuddin Hussain, Danish Kaloo, Imran Kaskar, Majid Tambe, Mohammad Sadiq, Abdul Maruf, Ammar Wasim Mohammad, Dinesh Kumar Sellaiah, Jiss Jacob, Mudassar Satvilkar

CECC

Ajith Sanjeewa, Akalanka Dilshan, Akram Mohomad, Harischandra Priyakanth, Lahiru Dilshan, Lasith Kumara, Madhushan Nayanajith, Mohamed Shafran, Mohamed Simsan, Rifkaz Mohamed, Atheef Gafoor (wk), Nilantha Kumara, Ruchira Sampath, Shehan Madushanka, YAD Sandaruwan

Al Rasheed

Amir Hamza Butt, Arshad Jan Khan, Manu Varghese, Mubashir Khalid, Naveen Jacob, Shafihullah Khan, Usman Ali, HariKrishnan Nair, Muzammil Khalid, Saad Khalid, Zeeshan Ahmad, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Mero Mirwees (wk), Ayub Rizwan, Harsh Vaishav, Muhammad Rooh, Must Gul Tariq, Pradeep Wasantha

