"Kya fayda 8 pack abs ka"- Top 10 funny memes after Team India's crushing innings victory vs West Indies in 1st Test

Team India began the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on a grand note with a thumping victory against West Indies in Dominica. They lead the 2-match series 1-0.

Ravichandran Ashwin played a starring role in the victory by putting on a stellar showing in the bowling department, as he ended up with 12 wickets in the contest.

The visiting side commenced day 3 with an overnight score of 312/2. Virat Kohli continued to play defensively and scored his 29th half-century in the first session.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (171) also breached the 150-run milestone on his debut and looked good for much more. However, Windies pacer Alzarri Joseph got the youngster to edge one to the keeper and pulled the curtains on his marathon 387-ball knock in the 126th over.

Ajinkya Rahane (3) endured a failure in his first innings after being reappointed as vice-captain. Ravindra Jadeja (37*) and Virat Kohli (76) then took India ahead with a steady partnership. Just as Kohli started to up the ante, Rakheem Cornwall dismissed him after the lunch break with a wonderful off-break.

Rohit Sharma declared the Indian innings on 421/5, securing a lead of 271 runs. It proved to be enough as Ashwin (7/71) spun a web around the West Indies batters and helped his side wrap up the match inside two sessions.

Fans on social media enjoyed a lop-sided encounter between the two sides in Dominica. They expressed themselves by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

"We played really well and it's just about carrying the momentum to the second Test match" - India captain Rohit Sharma

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma expressed satisfaction with commencing the new WTC cycle with a comfortable win. He also shed light on the importance of taking the pitch and conditions out of the equation and the need to adapt quickly. Sharma said:

"Look its always nice to start well. First game of the new cycle. We wanted to come out and get the result. We don’t care about the pitch. Mentally we have to be prepared to play in any conditions. We played really well and its just about carrying the momentum to the second Test match. Just about having the new guys having some game time in the middle and ticking those boxes."

On the veteran spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja, Sharma added:

"The results speak for themselves. Both of these guys have been doing it for a while now. Not much to tell them. Its about giving them the freedom to express themselves. With the kind of experience these guys have in bowling like pitches like these, it’s always a luxury. To come out and bowl like this Ashwin just showed his class."

The second Test will commence next Thursday, July 20, at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.