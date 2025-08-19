  • home icon
  • "Kya kaaran hai usko hataya gaya" - Madan Lal's massive statement on Team India star after 2025 Asia Cup squad announcement

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 19, 2025 18:04 IST
Madan Lal won 1983 World Cup with Team India. [Getty Images]

Former India cricketer Madan Lal has expressed his surprise that all-rounder Hardik Pandya wasn’t appointed as vice-captain for the 2025 Asia Cup. The cricketer-turned-analyst, however, backed the selectors’ decision to bring back Shubman Gill, who made his comeback to the T20Is for the first time since July 2024. The 25-year-old will serve as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the 20-over continental tournament.

The 1983 World Cup-winning player further questioned the selectors for ignoring Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 15-member India squad. The 75-year-old told ANI on X:

“(On Gill) I agree with them. I am with the selectors… Kya Kaaran hai usko hataya gaya hai (I don't know why Hardik Pandya has been removed). But Gill is a good choice as he is performing well. In the coming time, it is possible that Gill will play in all three formats.”
“Sometimes you feel surprised that a player like Yashasvi Jaiswal is not in the team. Jaiswal, anyway, plays attacking cricket. He even plays brilliantly in Test matches. I don’t know, they’ve given him rest or they are looking at something, and like that,” he added.
Notably, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill were appointed as India's captain and vice-captain ahead of the T20I series in Sri Lanka in July 2024. Axar Patel then replaced Gill as vice-captain for the five-match T20I series against England in January-February 2025. The Men in Blue didn't appoint any vice-captain for the T20I series against Bangladesh and South Africa last year.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has amassed 723 runs in 23 T20Is at a strike rate of 164.31, including one ton and five half-centuries. The southpaw amassed 559 runs in 14 matches, including six fifties, in the IPL this year. He has been included among five backups for the 2025 Asia Cup.

“We know what he does in death overs” – Madan Lal lauds India pacer ahead of 2025 Asia Cup squad

Madan Lal further expressed his surprise at India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s absence for the 2025 Asia Cup. He lauded him for his ability to take wickets in the powerplay and death overs. Lal said in the same interaction:

“Don’t compare Test cricket and this cricket (T20Is) because Jasprit Bumrah has bowled well in Tests, and here, we know what he does in death overs, he bowls brilliantly. It’s crucial to provide breakthroughs in the beginning.”

Jasprit Bumrah recently picked up 14 wickets in three Tests in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. The speedster played his last T20I in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

