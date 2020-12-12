New Zealand continued their dominance at home against the West Indies with another comprehensive performance on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. After scoring briskly at the start of the day, New Zealand were bowled out for 460.

The West Indies batsman failed to match their Kiwi counterparts when it came to batting, with pacer Kyle Jamieson ripping through the attack to bag his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Kyle Jamieson show breaks Windies hearts

Kyle Jamieson was on fire on Day 2

Kyle Jamieson had his line and length sorted right from the first over, with the 25-year-old pacer taking just three deliveries to get his first wicket in the Wellington Test. The pacer threatened with his first two balls, after which he managed to get an edge off John Campbell. Tom Latham completed the catch at second slip.

Kyle Jamieson was on the money with the next delivery as well, with an unplayable in-swinging ripper beating Roston Chase all ends up as the Windies batsman was clean bowled.

If the action from the first four balls of Kyle Jamison’s first over was not enough, the New Zealand players all thought the Kiwi pacer had grabbed a hat-trick after Jermaine Blackwood was hit on the pads.

After the umpire remained unmoved, the team decided to go for a review as the crowd roared in anticipation of a memorable moment. However, their hopes were dashed after the impact of the delivery was adjudged to be on leg stump.

Following the headline-grabbing Kyle Jamieson double-wicket maiden over, the West Indies batsmen showed some grit as they made it to lunch without losing another wicket. However, Kyle Jamieson got the breakthrough again, dismissing Shamarh Brooks in the 41st over.

The bowler didn’t take long to dismiss Jason Holder next, as he picked up his fourth wicket of the day with a venomous bouncer that beat the batsman all ends up. It took him just three more balls to complete his five-wicket haul, as he made Alzarri Joseph nick a delivery just outside off, with BJ Watling completing a simple catch behind the stumps.

Kyle Jamieson and Henry Nicholls share the walk off after day 2 at the @BasinReserve. What a day of action! @windiescricket 124/8 and 336 runs behind. Scorecard | https://t.co/U1gjQi2nOf #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/wXTBqgs70z — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 12, 2020

That proved to be the last wicket of the day, with Kyle Jamieson ending Day 2 with figures of 13-4-34-5. The youngster capped off his impressive performance on the field by leading the team towards the dressing room.