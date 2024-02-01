"Kyu mere coaching career ke watt lagane pe lage ho"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of 2nd Test between India and England in Vizag

England registered a 28-run win in the first Test against India in Hyderabad and took an early lead of 1-0 in the five-match series last month. It was a morale-boosting triumph for the visiting side as they were behind by 192 runs at the way stage of the game. In the second innings, Ollie Pope's brilliant 196 revived their fortunes and eventually helped them secure a memorable victory.

After suffering a rare Test defeat at home, India had to deal with more setbacks off the field over the past week. Senior players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test, which commences on Friday (February 2) in Vizag. It only intensified their issues as stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Shami were already unavailable.

It will be interesting to see how Team India responds to such a tricky situation and perform against a confident England team in the second Test.

Indian cricket fans have been waiting enthusiastically for the second Test of the five-match series between India and England. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

'

"Rohit Sharma's captaincy was not up to the mark in the 1st Test"- Irfan Pathan ahead of second India vs England Test

Former Indian bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently opined that Rohit Sharma was not at his best as a leader in the first Test against England.

He pointed out the mistakes the Team India players committed in the Hyderabad Test. He expressed confidence that they will learn from them and perform well in the second Test. During an interview with Sports Today, Pathan said:

"Rohit Sharma's captaincy was not up to the mark in the 1st Test. There were a few players who were set; they could have looked to convert those starts into big scores. Our bowling could also have been better.

"However, I am confident that Rohit Sharma's captaincy will be brilliant in the next match and we will make a comeback, despite the fact that we have a lot of problems with some of our key players being injured."

He remained confident about hosts' chances of winning the series and added:

"My prediction had always been 4-1 or 4-0 in India's favour. So, they have already won that one match. England is a very strong opponent, and every team comes to India well-prepared and with the hope of winning. Their approach to playing Test cricket has also been very good."

