LA Open 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 2 (Updated)

The LA Open 2021 saw 11 matches played on Day 1 of the league. A total of 20 teams, divided across four groups of five teams each, are competing in the five-day event.

LA Open 2021 Cricket: Points table

Group A & B Standings (laopent20.com)

After Matchday 1, the Somerset Cavaliers sit atop the Group A points table, having won their fixture against the Punjab Blues. The remaining three teams did not play a game on the first day of the league and are scheduled to compete on Day 2.

Speaking of Group B, the Atlanta Fire are first in the points table with a win from the only game they have played thus far. St Louis Americans, on the other hand, also have two points and are placed second in the points table due to their run rate.

Himal CC and Kesari Yodhaz each won and lost an encounter on Thursday. The two teams have a couple of points apiece, with the former having a better net run rate. The Houston Falcons, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table with two losses to their name thus far.

Group C & D Standings (laopent20.com)

RDU Samp Army top the Group C charts with a couple of victories to their name. They defeated the Master Blasters and PV Hurricanes on Thursday, who are placed in third and fourth position, respectively.

Nepal Rhinos All-Stars defeated the Master Blasters and find themselves in the second spot with a couple of points in their kitty.

Only two teams from Group D played on Day 1 of the LA Open 2021, with SAMP Army defeating the LA Titans in their season opener.

LA Open 2021 Cricket: Most Runs

LA Open 2021 Highest run-scorers (Image Courtesy: laopent20.com)

Sami Aslam of the Atlanta Fire is the highest run-scorer after he smashed 130 runs on Day 1 of the LA Open 2021. His knock was laced with 16 boundaries and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of 175.68.

Somerset's Xavier Marshall is placed second on the charts with 92 runs from one game. He was striking at over 200+ during his knock in his club's season opener at the LA Open 2021. Monak Patel, on the other hand, is one spot below Marshall with 73 runs to his name.

Kennar Lewis amassed 69 runs on the first day of the LA Open 2021 league, while Nyeem Young and Rameez Raja scored 68 each and are placed fifth and sixth in the points table, respectively.

Himal CC's Mohammad Asad Khan also scored 68 runs from a couple of games on the first day of action in Los Angeles.

LA Open 2021 Cricket: Most Wickets

LA Open 2021 Most Wickets (Image Courtesy: laopent20.com)

Faiz Khan of Kesari Yodhaz leads the charts with five wickets from one fixture at the end of the action on the opening day of the LA Open 2021. He is followed by Nisarg Patel from Master Blasters and Prayash Patel from Himal CC, who have five wickets each against their names. Both players have played two matches so far in the ongoing edition of the LA Open.

Malamige Amila Aponso finished with figures of 4/2, while Bipul Sharma returned with figures of 4/7 from their respective games. They are stationed in fourth and fifth positions in the most wicket-takers' chart.

West Indian bowler Ashley Nurse and American left-arm pacers Saurabh Netravalkar and Muneer Khan picked up four wickets each from two matches on Thursday.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee