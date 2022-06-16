Lahore Qalandars gift captain Shaheen Afridi a brand new car

Pakistan Super League (PSL) outfit Lahore Qalandars have gifted captain Shaheen Afridi a brand new car for his contribution to the franchise and Pakistan cricket in general.

The left-arm pacer has been one of the brightest talents coming out of the country in recent times. The 22-year-old, along with charismatic leader Babar Azam, have taken Pakistan cricket to greater heights in recent times.

Shaheen Afridi led the Lahore Qalandars to the PSL 2022 title as well.

As a token of appreciation for his efforts, the franchise owners gifted the youngster a brand new Toyota SUV. The Qalandars shared a video on their social media handles and captioned it as:

"A token of appreciation to OUR CAPTAIN QALANDAR @iShaheenAfridi. Thank you for being such a good example of how talent combined with great efforts pays off. Keep up the great work!! #DamaDamMast #MainHoonQalandar #Dilse #CaptainQalandar."

Shaheen had a spectacular run in 2021 and won the ICC Cricketer of the year that year. He was instrumental in derailing India in the T20 World Cup last year.

He was last seen in action during the three-match ODI series against West Indies. Shaheen featured in two matches and picked up three wickets as the hosts handed a whitewash to Nicholas Pooran and Co.

Since his debut in 2018, Shaheen Afridi has picked up 204 international wickets in 24 Tests, 32 ODIs and 40 T20I matches.

"I like both" - Shaheen Afridi on comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are among the best batters in world cricket at present. They have belted runs for fun in all three formats.

Meanwhile, there has been a longstanding debate on who is better among these two. Shaheen Afridi faced the same question recently during a rapid-fire round on ESPNcricinfo. He replied by saying:

"I like both, yeah."

Shaheen and Kohli are a duel to watch out for. The Pakistani pace spearhead got the better of the former India captain in their last meeting. Kohli will look to get the better of the fast bowler the next time they meet.

