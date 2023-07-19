LAKR's Spencer Johnson takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis in MLC 2023 

Los Angeles Knight Riders' (LAKR) pacer Spencer Johnson took an excellent diving catch during the ongoing clash against the San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

Johnson's acrobatic effort at long-off brought an end to Marcus Stoinis' cameo in the first innings. Johnson made a promising start with the new ball, conceding only seven runs off two overs, but his bowling partners could not stop the run flow from the other end,

SFU managed to coast through the powerplay without losing a wicket and were well placed at 125-1 at the halfway stage. The LAKR bowlers had no answers to the carnage by the Australian duo of Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis. The pair put on 55 runs in just 29 deliveries and the partnership was brought to an end courtesy of Spencer Johnson.

After a couple of quiet overs, Stoinis tried to take on Andre Russell and hit a boundary off the second ball in the 13th over, but perished when he tried to go for another one. Stoinis tried to heave the ball over long-off as the bowler pitched one in the slot outside off stump while coming around the wicket.

Stoinis could not get a decent connection with either height or distance on his shot. Despite the lack of conviction in the shot, Spencer Johnson had work to do from the boundary rope. He ran in at full pace and thrust himself forward and managed to claim the catch just as it was about to touch the ground.

Click here to watch video.

Spencer Johnson finished with figures of 4-0-21-0 as LAKR concede 212 in the first innings

Spencer Johnson was the pick of the LAKR bowlers after finishing with an economy of just 5.20 in a high-scoring affair. After a brilliant opening spell, the Australian left-arm pacer returned to bowl in the latter half of the innings as well. He conceded just four runs in the 15th over and went for 11 runs in the final over.

San Francisco breached the 200-run mark for the second time on the back of Matthew Wade's heroics at the top of the order. The wicket-keeper batter scored 78 runs off 41 deliveries with seven fours and five sixes.

LAKR are currently at the bottom of the points table with a dismal net run rate. They have made an optimistic start to the mammoth run chase and will be hopeful of getting their first-ever win.

Will LAKR manage to bag their first set of points in the 2023 MLC? Let us know what you think.