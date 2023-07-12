Cricket

LAKR schedule MLC 2023: Complete Los Angeles Knight Riders match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Jul 12, 2023 12:38 IST
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Sunil Narine will captain the Los Angeles Knight Riders (Image: Getty)

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) will open their Major League Cricket (MLC) campaign tomorrow (July 13). Their opening fixture is against the Faf du Plessis-led Texas Super Kings in Dallas.

As the name suggests, the Los Angeles Knight Riders is the sister franchise of IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The KKR team owners have extended their business to different nations, with the United States of America being one of the new additions.

To continue the brand of Knight Riders, several KKR players like Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Jason Roy have received contracts to play for Los Angeles in MLC 2023.

Dre Russ in USA 🇺🇸 The moment we’ve all been waiting for 🔥Follow @la_knightriders for all the ⚡️ updates! Let’s gooooo#LosAngeles #KnightRiders #WeAreLAKR #MLC2023 @MLCricket https://t.co/tqveL3npoS

The Knight Riders will play one match each against the other five teams in the league stage of MLC 2023. Their matches will begin in the afternoon and evening in the USA, but it will be early morning for Indian fans because of the time zone difference.

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) schedule for MLC 2023

Here is the complete schedule for Los Angeles Knight Riders with dates and match timings in IST:

Match 1: July 14 - Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 6: July 17 - Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. MI New York, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 8: July 19 - Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. San Francisco Unicorns, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 9: July 21 - Washington Freedom vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders, Church Street Park, 3:00 am IST.

Match 12: July 23 - Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. Seattle Orcas, Church Street Park, 11:00 pm IST.

Introducing @lakriders - the Knights of Los Angeles, USA 🇺🇸This stellar new squad is ready to dominate the pitch and win all your hearts 💜#WeAreLAKR #KnightRiders #GalaxyofKnights https://t.co/KMSL7XSG3z

The Knight Riders had a forgettable debut as the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in UAE's International League T20 earlier this year. It will be interesting to see how LAKR perform in MLC 2023 under Sunil Narine's captaincy.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
