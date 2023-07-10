[Watch] Texas Super Kings launch jersey ahead of inaugural Major League Cricket

Texas Super Kings (TSK), a sister franchise of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Joburg Super Kings, has launched its jersey for the upcoming inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC 2023).

The yellow-colored jersey features a roaring lion with maroon stripes and MLC’s logo. The major difference between the three jerseys are stripes – Green (JSK) and Camouflage (CSK).

Sharing a video, the Texas Super Kings captioned the post:

“Our constant, our pride, OUR JERSEY!”

In the clip, TSK captain Faf du Plessis can be heard saying:

“They say change is inevitable. It’s permanent. It’s, in fact, a constant. But you know, what’s been our constant? – Our Pride, passion, team spirit, fire in the belly, jersey.”

Meanwhile, the TSK players are likely to be seen wearing hats instead of caps, as shared in the jersey reveal.

The Super Kings will kick start their campaign against Los Angeles Knight Riders (KKR’s sister franchise) in the MLC 2023 opener at home on Thursday, July 13.

MI New York (Mumbai Indians), Seattle Orcas (Delhi Capitals), Washington Freedom, and San Francisco Unicorns are the other teams in the tournament.

The tournament will held in Dallas, Texas, and Church Street Park in Morrisville. Dallas will host the playoffs on July 27 (double header) and 28. The summit clash is scheduled to take place on July 30.

Texas Super Kings squad:

International players: Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, David Miller, Daniel Sams, Gerald Coetzee, Dwayne Bravo.

Draft players: Rusty Theron, Calvin Savage, Lahiru Milantha, Milind Kumar, Sami Aslam, Cameron Stevenson, Zia Shahzad, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Cody Chetty.

Super Kings schedule

The MLC 2023 will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema and telecast on Sports 18.

Texas Super Kings v Los Angeles Knight Riders (6 AM IST on July 14)

TSK v Washington Freedom (2 AM IST July 17)

TSK v MI New York (6 AM IST on July 18)

Seattle Orcas v TSK (4 AM IST on July 22)

San Francisco Unicorns v TSK (4 AM IST on July 25)

