LAKR vs MINY, Match 6: Who won today's match in MLC 2023?

MI New York (MINY) defeated Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) by 105 runs in match six of the Major League Cricket on Monday, July 17. This massive victory takes them to the second spot in the points table.

After opting to bat first, MI New York found themselves at 37/3 inside the powerplay. Nicholas Pooran's 37-ball 38 and Tim David's 21-ball 48 helped the team to reach 155 in their 20 overs. The bowling department of Knight Riders did their job as Ali Khan, Come Dry, and Adam Zampa bagged three wickets each.

MI New York bowlers dominate Los Angeles Knight Riders

Chasing 156 to win, MI New York bowlers made sure that LA Knight Riders batters could not build any good partnerships. The five bowlers used by MINY took two wickets each.

Nosthush Kenjige dismissed Martin Guptill in the first over and later got rid of Jaskaran Malhotra. Kagiso Rabada grabbed the wickets of Rilee Rossouw and Nitish Kumar in the same over to reduce LA Knight Riders to 2/3.

Unmukt Chand, the top-scorer for LAKR, scored 26 before Kieron Pollard dismissed him. The MINY captain also dismissed the dangerous Andre Russell. Ehsan Adil picked up two wickets in an over to reduce LA Knight Riders to 41/8.

Trent Boult completed the match by dismissing Ali Khan and Lockie Ferguson in consecutive deliveries.

LAKR vs MINY, Match 6: Who won the Player of the Match in today's MLC match?

In the match completely dominated by the bowlers, Tim David stood out with his aggressive batting and was awarded the Player of the Match for taking MI New York to a decent total.

Despite losing wickets on the other end, Tim David, who came into bat in the 12th over, did not change his approach. He smashed one six and two fours off Lockie Ferguson's penultimate over. Later, he completed the match with a couple of sixes off Andre Russell.

David remained unbeaten with 48*(21), and the knock included 4 fours and as many sixes.