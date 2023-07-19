LAKR vs SFU, Match 8: Who won today's match in MLC 2023?

San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) defeated Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in the 8th match of the Major League Cricket 2023 on Wednesday. With this victory, San Francisco Unicorns moves to third place with two wins and a loss from their three matches.

Los Angeles Knight Riders are the only team without any win this season so far. They are at the bottom of the table after three matches.

San Francisco Unicorns added an 88-run opening stand after opting to bat first. Finn Allen, who played the anchor role for Matthew Wade, departed for 20. While Matthew Wade found boundaries with ease, Unicorns' numbers got better when Marcus Stoinis teamed up with the opener. He smashed three sixes and a four against Adam Zampa and helped the team get over the 100-mark in the 9th over.

The duo added 54 runs for the second wicket. Marcus Stoinis dominated the partnership with 18-ball 37. After his dismissal, Corey Anderson smashed three sixes and as many fours to take his team to 212/7. While Adam Zampa picked up three wickets, the pick of the bowlers for Los Angeles Knight Riders has to be Spencer Johnson, who finished his four overs with 0/21.

Chasing a massive total, Jason Roy and Unmukt Chand had a good start. The 55-run opening stand witnessed Roy dominate the show with 45 off 21.

Unmukt Chand and Nitish Kumar had cameos but could not convert them to big scores. After they got out, Shadab Khan dismissed Rilee Rossouw and Jaskaran Malhotra cheaply.

Andre Russell, who scored a half-century in the opening match, smashed four sixes and tried to win it for the Knight Riders, but despite his efforts, Knight Riders fell 21 runs short of the total.

LAKR vs SFU, Match 8: Who won the Player of the Match in today's MLC match?

After a couple of forgettable games in the League, Matthew Wade dominated the Los Angeles Knight Rides on Wednesday. Wade looked good right from the start. He had answers for all the short deliveries from Knight Riders bowlers.

The final two overs of the powerplay saw him score four sixes and four boundaries. His most runs came against Ali Khan during the powerplay (45 runs).

He got to his half-century in 21 deliveries and faced 20 more deliveries to end with 78. Wade was the Player of the Match for setting up the platform in the San Francisco Unicorns innings.