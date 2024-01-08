Landslide win in general elections sees Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan become Member of Parliament

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is a popular figure in the country and the same was affirmed when he won a seat in the parliament after the general elections through a landslide victory.

According to a report from Dhaka Tribune, Shakib, who was contesting the elections from the town of Magura, won by getting a staggering 1,85,388 votes in his favor.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had backed Shakib Al Hasan to win the elections comfortably and had used hitting a six as a metaphor while wishing him all the luck for his campaign.

Here's what she had said as per the report:

"You do not need to give a speech. You can hit a six, and you can take wickets with the ball. Just hit a six again in the election."

Hasina's party, the Awami League, won the election comfortably and now have 223 seats in the parliament to form their government once again.

Shakib Al Hasan had confirmed he wasn't retired from the game

Shakib Al Hasan, during his campaigning, was asked by AFP as to whether his brief sabbatical from cricket was just due to the elections or whether he had no plans of returning to cricketing action.

The all-rounder didn't seem impressed with the question as he replied by claiming that he never ruled out stopping playing international cricket. He said:

"Did I retire? If I haven’t retired, then where does this question come from?”

After a saga involving Shakib and Tamim Iqbal rumbled on for several weeks, it was the former who led Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup campaign as the latter was declared injured.

Shakib couldn't reignite the incredible 2019 World Cup that he had with the bat as Bangladesh had a World Cup to forget. They finished eighth in the league phase table, beating just Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

