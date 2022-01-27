Justin Langer inducted into Australian cricket Hall of Fame

Australian head coach Justin Langer has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport. The former opening batter was included in the list alongside Raelee Thompson, who is regarded as the pioneer of Australian women's cricket.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Congratulations, Justin Langer #AusCricketAwards The 58th inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame!Congratulations, Justin Langer The 58th inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame! Congratulations, Justin Langer 👏 #AusCricketAwards https://t.co/w8BroIBw3M

Langer was an integral part of the Australian Test setup that tasted enormous success in the early 2000s. Widely regarded as one of the greatest teams ever in the history of cricket, Langer forged an impeccable partnership with Matthew Hayden at the top of the order.

The gritty left-handed batter made his debut in 1993 against West Indies. At the end of his career that spanned 14 years, Langer had amassed 7696 runs in 105 Tests at an average of 45.27.

Australian cricket Hall of Fame chairman Peter King said:

"Justin's contribution to Australian cricket spans across four separate decades. First as a player, as part of one of the most successful teams that world cricket has ever seen. As a coach, he entered the role at a time of great need and leads the Australian Men's Cricket Team with great distinction, a team which the Australian public is very proud of."

Langer eventually transitioned into coaching following his retirement. He took over coaching duties of Western Australian team and the Perth Scorchers from 2012 to 2018, before being appointed as head coach of the Australian men's national team.

Todd Greenberg, the CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association and a member of the selection panel for the Hall of Fame, added:

"Justin's record as a player speaks for itself. His record as an opener underpinned one of the most successful eras of Australian cricket. And his influence on the game has extended beyond his playing career - firstly through his commitment to the betterment of Western Australian cricket which is almost unparalleled, right through to the national team set-up which has convincingly held the Ashes on the back of winning the T20 World Cup for the first time,"

The 51-year-old took charge of the side in the most delicate situation on the back of the infamous Sandpaper gate in South Africa. Under the former player, Australia have had a few ups and downs, but their crowning moment came in the form of the T20 World Cup and the Ashes in a space of a couple of months.

Women's cricket legend Raelee Thompson inducted alongside Langer into the Hall Of Fame

Langer's fellow inductee Raelee Thompson has carved a niche with her exploits in her playing days, inspiring several women to take up the sport in the country. She represented the nation in 16 Tests and 23 ODIs over the course of 13 years.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus Congratulations to Raelee Thompson - the 59th inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame! #AusCricketAwards Congratulations to Raelee Thompson - the 59th inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame! #AusCricketAwards https://t.co/KZNJPysPM4

Australian cricket Hall of Fame Chairman Peter King said:

"Raelee is similarly a deserved induction, given her outstanding contribution to the game at a time where there was little fanfare at the elite level. She is no doubt one of our great pioneering female cricketers and represented the Baggy Green with such distinction - she is a worthy recipient of this recognition."

Also Read Article Continues below

Her final Test appearance, which came in 1985, also marked the end of Australia's Ashes drought at home, which spanned 30 years. She also holds the record for being the oldest player, irrespective of gender, to take a five-wicket haul. The right-arm bowler was 39 years and 175 days when she achieved the feat.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava