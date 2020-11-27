Lanka Premier League 2020: Shahid Afridi cleared to play against Jaffna Stallions

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will likely make his Lanka Premier League debut against the Jaffna Stallions. The Galle Gladiators skipper was supposed to skip the first match after missing the flight to the island.

But ESPNCricinfo has reported that the medical staff has allowed Shahid Afridi to take the field tonight. Afridi had antibodies to the deadly Coronavirus after being tested positive earlier this year. The all-rounder's antibodies tests in Sri Lanka confirmed that he was not at risk of spreading the virus. Thus, he will make his debut against the Jaffna-based franchise in Hambantota.

Good news for @GalleGladiators fans as our skipper @SAfridiOfficial official will be available for our @LPLT20 opener against @JaffnaStallions after his Anti-bodies Test came out clear 😊😊 #HoldingTheFort #GalleGladiators https://t.co/himVjfQ4SZ — Nabeel Hashmi (@iNabeelHashmi) November 27, 2020

It is pertinent to note that all players landing in Sri Lanka had to quarantine for a week before being cleared to play in LPL 2020. However, Shahid Afridi's unique case meant that the all-rounder had to isolate only three days before entering the bio-bubble.

Shahid Afridi raring to play at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota

LPL 2020 got underway in Hambantota last night with a cracker of a contest between the Kandy Tuskers and the Colombo Kings. Both teams managed 219 runs in their 20 overs, with the Kings prevailing in the Super Over.

Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Perera enjoyed themselves in the middle as the pitch was excellent for batting. Isuru Udana's all-round brilliance ultimately helped the Colombo-based franchise win the match. Looking at the big hits in the first match of LPL 2020, Shahid Afridi would be eager to take the field in Hambantota tonight.

The all-rounder will play along with the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohammad Amir, Hazratullah Zazai, Chadwick Walton, and Akila Dananjaya for the Galle Gladiators. Meanwhile, the Stallions also have some match-winners like Thisara Perera, Shoaib Malik, Duanne Oliver, Johnson Charles, and Suranga Lakmal in their squad.

Shahid Afridi wore a uniquely designed helmet in the PSL 2020 playoffs. It will be intriguing to see if the former Pakistan captain prefers to use the same protective helmet in the Lanka Premier League.