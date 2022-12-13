Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Avishka Fernando and Carlos Brathwaite lead the charts - Updated after Match 10

The Jaffna Kings beat the Colombo Stars in the 10th match of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele hosted this exciting encounter.

The Colombo Stars asked the Jaffna Kings to bat first. Contributions from Avishka Fernando (32), Sadeera Samarawickrama (32), and Shoaib Malik (35*) helped the Kings post 178 on the board. The Stars picked up five wickets in total, with Benny Howell finishing with two.

Chasing 179, skipper Angelo Mathews (73* off 38 balls) and Benny Howell (43 off 20 balls) tried hard lower down the order, but it wasn’t enough as they failed to get across the line. The game went down to the wire, and the Stars lost by six runs. James Fuller and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth picked up two wickets each as they defended the total successfully.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs List

Avisha Fernando is the current leading run-scorer in the Lanka Premier League 2022. The Jaffna Kings’ opener scored 32 against their win over the Stars and has taken his tally to 177 runs in five games. He averages 35.40 with the bat and is a vital cog in the Kings’ batting lineup.

Pathum Nissanka of Kandy Falcons sits below Fernando in the most runs list of the Lanka Premier League 2022. Nissanka has scored 151 runs in five games and is in good form with the bat. He is striking at 127.97 with the bat in the competition.

Sadeera Samarawickrama has moved to the third spot on the most runs list. The Kings’ batter scored 32 against the Stars and now has 146 runs in four games. He has impressed everyone with his batting skills so far and will be eager to keep contributing for his side in the competition.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 10

Carlos Brathwaite of Kandy Falcons sits at the top of the most wickets list of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The West Indian pacer has picked up eight wickets in four games so far at an average of nine. He has picked up a four-fer in the competition and is bowling beautifully with the new ball.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth of Jaffna Kings bowled very well and helped them beat the Stars in their last outing. Vijayaskanth picked up two wickets and helped them defend 179 successfully. He has taken his tally to eight wickets and sits below Brathwaite in the most wickets list.

Binura Fernando of Jaffna Kings has seven wickets to his name. He is placed at the third position in the most wickets list of the Lanka Premier League 2022. Kandy Falcons skipper Wanindu Hasaranga also has seven wickets to his name and sits below Fernando in the list of most wickets.

