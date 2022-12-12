Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Avishka Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga lead the charts– Updated after Match 7

The Galle Gladiators, on Sunday, December 11, defeated the Colombo Stars by 25 runs in Match No.7 in the Lanka Premier League 2022. They also moved to third in the points table after starting the tournament with heavy losses.

After opting to bat first, the Gladiators got themselves up to 174 for the loss of six sixes. Thanuka Dabare and Kusal Mendis gave their teams a decent start and laid the platform for a decent finish.

Lahiru Udara used the long handle to good effect as he scored 45 runs off 30 balls with five fours and one six. Nuwanidu Fernando also chipped in with a 29-run knock in the death overs.

Jeffrey Vandersay picked up two wickets. Naveen-ul-Haq, Dominic Drakes and Ravi Bopara got one wicket apiece.

Niroshan Dickwella scored 58 runs off 44 balls with eight fours, but his valiant efforts for the Stars didn't pay dividends.

Ravi Bopara scored 46 runs off 35 balls with 36 runs. However, neither Dickwella nor Bopara got enough support from others.

Avishka Fernando tops run-charts list in LPL 2022

Avishka Fernando is currently the leading run-scorer in LPL 2022, having racked up 145 runs from four matches at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 127.19 with a top score of 54.

Kandy Falcons' Andre Fletcher moved to second with 133 runs from three matches at an average of 66.50 and a strike rate of 144.57 with a top score of 102.

Wanindu Hasaranga tops wicket-takers list in LPL 2022

Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker with seven scalps from three matches with a hat-trick to his name. Don't forget that he is more than handy with the bat in hand.

Jaffna Kings spinner Vijaykanth Viyaskanth is second on the list with six wickets from three matches at an economy rate of 5.25.

