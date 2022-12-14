Lanka Premier League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Aura, Match 14

Colombo Stars faced Dambulla Aura in the 14th game of the Lanka Premier League 2022. This was the last game at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, where the Stars beat Aura comprehensively.

With the win, the Stars grabbed their third win. They have won three games and lost as many and have taken their points tally to six. They're in the middle of the points table and have boosted their net run rate to -0.502 with the big win over Dambulla Aura.

Aura are really struggling in the Lanka Premier League. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost all games. They have played five games so far but are yet to win a game and have a net run rate of -2.583.

Kandy Falcons are sitting comfortably atop the standings. They have won five games out of six and have ten points. Below them sit Jaffna Kings who have eight points. They have won four games and lost two and have a net run rate of +0.896.

Galle Gladiators have won two games out of five and have four points. They have lost three games and are fourth in the points table.

Kasun Rajitha stars in Colombo Stars’ comprehensive Lanka Premier League win over Dambulla Aura

Colombo Stars captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and opted to bowl first. They bowled beautifully, and Kasun Rajitha, in particular, wreaked havoc in the Aura camp as he ran through the top order. The Stars reduced Aura to 54-7 at the end of the powerplay. Pramod Madushan remained unbeaten on 23 lower down the order, but Aura eventually were knocked over on 89 in 13.5 overs.

Kasun Rajitha bowled brilliantly and picked up a fifer. He conceded only 22 runs in his four overs. Jeffrey Vandersay also chipped in with a couple of scalps as they completed a fabulous performance with the ball. In response, the Stars lost Niroshan Dickwella on the very first ball, but an unbeaten partnership between Dinesh Chandimal and Charith Asalanka helped them chase down the total with ease.

Asalanka scored fifty at a brisk rate and was well supported by Chandimal from the other end. Asalanka and Chandimal remained unbeaten on 58 and 31 respectively as the team got across the line in the 12th over. Pramod Madushan picked up the lone wicket for Aura, but their batters failed to step up early in the Lanka Premier League game as they suffered a heavy loss.

