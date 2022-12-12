Lanka Premier League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators, Match 7

After two back-to-back losses, Galle Gladiators finally registered their maiden victory in the 2022 edition of the Lanka Premier League. On Sunday, they beat the Colombo Stars by 25 runs in Match No. 7 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The Gladiators, captained by Kusal Mendis, also moved to third in the points table with a net run rate of -0.636. The Stars, in the meantime, slide down to fourth in the points table.

The Kandy Stars, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, stayed at the top of the points table with a net run rate of +2.579. Dambulla Aura kept languishing at the bottom of the points table

Galle Gladiators go past Colombo Stars in close LPL 2022 match

After opting to bat first, the Gladiators racked up a decent score of 174 for the loss of six wickets. Thanuka Dabare and Kusal Mendis put on 75 runs for the opening wicket off 8.2 overs to lay the platform.

At No.3, Lahiru Udara scored 45 runs off 30 balls with the help of five fours and one six. Nuwanidu Fernando injected an impetus into the innings with a 16-ball knock of 29.

The Stars struggled throughout their run-chase. Niroshan Dickwella scored 58 runs off 44 balls with eight fours, but Angelo Mathews and Karim Janat couldn't contribute much.

Navod Parnavitharana and Charith Asalanka also flattered to deceive. Ravi Bopara scored 46 runs off 35 balls with two fours and three sixes before Nuwan Pradeep accounted for his wicket.

The Stars ended on 147 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Pradeep, Wahab Riaz and Iftikhar Ahmed picked up two wickets apiece.

Imad Wasim couldn't pick up a wicket, but gave away only 24 runs. Nuwan Thushara was also impressive as he conceded runs at an economy rate of less than six. Lakshan Sandakan had an off day as he gave way 17 runs in two overs.

