Lanka Premier League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons, Match 2

The second match of the Lanka Premier League 2022 saw the Kandy Falcons face off against the Colombo Stars at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. A solid all-round performance saw the Falcons beat the Stars comprehensively to kick-start the competition on a winning note.

With the win, the Kandy Falcons have jumped to the top of the points table. They have grabbed two points and have moved to the top of the table, pipping the Jaffna Kings on the basis of net run rate.

The Falcons have a net run rate of +5.450, as opposed to +1.2 of the Kings who also have two points under their belt.

The Dambulla Giants are yet to play a game and have zero points to their name. Galle Gladiators lost to the Jaffna Kings in their opening fixture of the competition and are placed fourth in the points table. They have a net run rate of -1.2.

Colombo Stars are sitting at the bottom of the points table. They suffered a heavy loss against the Kandy Falcons in their first game and, as a result, have moved to the last spot. They will be looking to bounce back in their next outing and move up the table.

Andre Fletcher and Wanindu Hasaranga star in Falcons’ comprehensive win over the Stars

After being asked to bat first, the Falcons got off to a brilliant start, thanks to their openers Pathum Nissanka and Andre Fletcher. Both brought up their respective fifties and kept the Stars at bay.

Nissanka departed on 71 off 41 balls. Fletcher played beautifully and brought up his ton. He remained unbeaten on 102 off 67 balls to help his side post a mammoth 199 on the board.

In reply, the Stars faltered as their batters never got going. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and the required run rate kept climbing up.

Wanindu Hasaranga, skipper of the Falcons, bowled brilliantly and picked up a hat-trick. He finished with figures of 4/14 in his three overs. Fabian Allen also chipped in with a couple of scalps as they knocked over the Stars for 90 in 14.3 overs and won the game comprehensively by 109 runs.

They will be riding high on confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum in their next fixture.

