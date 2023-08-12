Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Babar Azam and Dunith Wellalage lead the charts – Updated after Match 16

The 15th game of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 saw the B-Love Kandy team beat the Jaffna Kings in a closely-fought contest. In the 16th game, a solid all-around effort helped Dambulla Aura walk past the Colombo Strikers unscathed. Both games were played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

B-Love Kandy opted to bat first against the Jaffna Kings and they posted 178 on the board, thanks to 81 from Mohammad Haris at the top of the order. In reply, Shoaib Malik tried hard and remained unbeaten on 55, but it wasn’t enough as the Kings fell short of the target by eight runs.

In the 16th match, fifties from Ben McDermott (69*) and Alex Ross (52) helped Dambulla Aura score 166 at the end of their 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over the Colombo Strikers on 116 to win the game comprehensively by 50 runs.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Babar Azam of Colombo Strikers is the leading run-scorer in the Lanka Premier League 2023. He missed out against Dambulla Aura on Saturday. Opening the batting, he scored 11 off 13 balls before getting dismissed. He now has 246 runs to his name and sits comfortably at the top of the runs chart.

Tim Seifert of Galle Titans is placed second in the Most Runs list after the conclusion of the double-header on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 176 runs in six outings and sits below Babar. He averages 35.20 with the bat in the competition and is a vital cog in the Titans’ batting lineup.

Avishka Fernando has moved to the third spot in the list of most runs in the Lanka Premier League 2023. The right-handed batter from Dambulla Aura departed on seven against the Colombo Strikers. He now has taken his tally to 174 runs in seven games and sits below Seifert.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 16

Dunith Wellalage of Jaffna Kings had a decent outing with the ball against B-Love Kandy. He picked up two wickets and gave away 43 runs in his four overs. The left-arm spinner now has 10 wickets to his name in the Lanka Premier League 2023 and sits at the top of the most wickets list.

Matheesha Pathirana of Colombo Strikers bowled well against Dambulla Aura. He picked the wickets of Sadeera Samarawickrama and Alex Ross and registered figures of 2/36. Pathirana averages 19.10 with the ball in hand in the competition and sits below Wellalage after having picked up 10 wickets in six outings.

Colombo Strikers’ Naseem Shah was expensive with the ball against Dambulla Aura. He picked the wicket of in-form Avishka Fernando but conceded 38 runs in his four overs. He now has nine wickets to his name in six games in the Lanka Premier League 2023 and follows his teammate in the most wickets list.