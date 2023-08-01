Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Babar Azam and Matheesha Pathirana jump to the top – Updated after Match 3

The third match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 saw B-Love Candy face the Colombo Strikers. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo played host to this encounter.

The Strikers opted to bat first and posted 157 on the board, on the back of a solid fifty from Babar Azam (59). Isuru Udana and Mohammad Hasnain picked up three and two wickets respectively for Candy.

In reply, the B-Love Candy batters never got going and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They finished their innings on 130/8 to lose the game by 27 runs. Matheesha Pathirana starred with the ball for the Strikers as he grabbed three wickets in his four overs.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Babar Azam of the Colombo Strikers has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list in the Lanka Premier League 2023. The right-handed batter played a well-composed knock of 59 to take his side to a competitive total against B-Love Candy. He now has 66 runs to his name and sits at the top of the list.

Niroshan Dickwella follows his teammate in the most runs list with 62 runs in the LPL 2023. The Strikers’ skipper missed out on Monday, after scoring only four before getting trapped in front of the stumps.

Towhid Hridoy of Jaffna Kings has now moved to the third spot after the conclusion of the third match. The batter was impressive on the opening night after he scored 54 against the Strikers. He follows Dickwella in the most runs list and will be looking to move up by contributing in the next game.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Matheesha Pathirana of Colombo Stars is the leading wicket-taker in the Lanka Premier League 2023. The right-arm pacer starred with the ball in their win over B-Love Candy. Defending 158, he picked up three wickets, giving away only 24 runs in his four overs to help his side win the game by 27 runs. He has scalped a total of four wickets at an average of 14.

Dasun Shanaka of Galle Titans has slipped to the second spot in the most wickets list. The Galle skipper grabbed three wickets against Dambulla Aura on Monday. He bowled beautifully and kept the Aura batters under pressure throughout his spell.

Hardus Viljoen of Jaffna Kings also has three wickets to his name and follows Shanaka in the list of most wickets in the LPL 2023. The right-arm pacer bagged three wickets and gave away 31 runs in his four overs. He has an average of 10.33 as opposed to 9 of Shanaka.