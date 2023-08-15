Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Babar Azam and Matheesha Pathirana lead the charts – Updated after Match 19

The 19th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 was played between the Dambulla Aura and the B-Love Candy. R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo hosted this exciting encounter.

After being asked to bat first, Dambulla Aura posted 162 on the board, thanks to contributions from Avishka Fernando (41) and Ben McDermott (37). The B-Love Candy bowlers picked up seven wickets in total, with Nuwan Pradeep finishing with three.

In reply, Dinesh Chandimal scored 50 but the other batters failed to step up. They kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and got knocked over on 142 in the last over to lose the game by 20 runs. Dhananjaya de Silva bowled beautifully and picked up four wickets, giving away only six runs.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 19

Baba Azam continues to lead the batting charts in the Lanka Premier League 2023. The Colombo Strikers’ captain has scored 255 runs in seven matches and averages 36.42 with the bat in the competition. He has hit one fifty and a hundred in the tournament.

Tim Seifert of Galle Titans is placed second in the list of most runs with 231 runs in seven games so far and averages 38.50. He has hit three fifties and will play a vital role for his side in their last league game against the Colombo Strikers.

Avishka Fernando of Dambulla Aura was brilliant with the bat on Monday against the B-Love Candy. The opening batter hit three boundaries and as many sixes to score 41 off 27 balls. He now has taken his tally to 215 runs in eight games and has jumped to the third spot in the most runs list in the LPL 2023.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Nuwan Pradeep has moved to the second spot

Matheesha Pathirana of Colombo Strikers is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. The right-arm pacer has grabbed 12 wickets in seven games so far and sits comfortably at the top. He averages 18.58 with the ball and has an economy of 8.25.

Nuwan Pradeep has jumped to the second spot in the most wickets list of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The right-arm pacer picked up three wickets, giving away 35 runs in his four overs against Dambulla Aura. The right-arm pacer from B-Love Candy now has 12 wickets to his name at an average of 14.75.

Wanindu Hasaranga of B-Love Candy picked up a wicket against Dambulla Aura in their last league game on Monday. The leg-spinner picked the big wicket of Ben McDermott but conceded 33 runs in his four overs. He has taken his tally to 11 scalps and has moved to the third spot in the most wickets list.