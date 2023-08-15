Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Babar Azam and Nuwan Pradeep lead the charts – Updated after Match 20

The last league game of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 was played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo between the Colombo Strikers and the Galle Titans on Tuesday (August 15). The Titans emerged victorious to seal a spot in the playoffs.

The Titans elected to bowl first and their bowlers bowled brilliantly as none of the Colombo Strikers’ batters got going. Only four batters managed to get to double digits as they got bundled out on 74 in just 15.4 overs. Tabraiz Shamsi picked up four wickets and conceded only 20 runs in his four overs.

In reply, Lasith Croospulle led the charge at the top of the order. He scored a quickfire 42 off just 25 balls to help the Galle Titans chase down the total in just 8.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. With this, the Titans qualified for the playoffs whereas the Colombo Strikers got knocked out of the LPL 2023.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 20

Babar Azam finished the league stages as the highest run-scorer in the Lanka Premier League 2023. The right-handed batter from Colombo Strikers only managed to score six on Tuesday against the Galle Titans before getting cleaned up by Lahiru Kumara. He finishes the tournament with 261 runs to his name in eight games and averaged 32.62 with the bat.

Tim Seifert of Galle Titans is placed below Babar Azam in the most runs list of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 231 runs in seven games and averages 38.50 in the competition. He has hit three fifties so far and will play a key role for the Titans in the playoffs.

Avishka Fernando of Dambulla Aura has scored 215 runs in eight games and sits below Seifert in the most runs list. He averages 30.71 in the tournament and is giving solid starts to his side. The right-handed opening batter will be looking to step up in the playoffs.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Nuwan Pradeep has moved to the top spot in the most wickets charts after the conclusion of the league stages. The right-arm pacer from B-Love Kandy has picked up 12 wickets in five games at an average of 14.75 and leads the most wickets list.

Matheesha Pathirana of Colombo Strikers went wicketless against the Galle Titans in the last league game on Tuesday. He conceded 18 runs in his three balls and failed to add to his tally of 12 wickets. As a result, he has slipped to the second spot in the list of most wickets in the Lanka Premier League 2023.

Wanindu Hasaranga of B-Love Candy is placed third in the most wickets list after the conclusion of the league stages. The leggie is leading his side from the front and has grabbed 11 wickets at an average of 15.81. He will look to add to his tally when he takes the field in the knockout stages of the Lanka Premier League 2023.