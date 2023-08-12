Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Babar Azam and Wanindu Hasaranga lead the charts – Updated after Match 14

The 14th game of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 was played on Friday at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Galle Titans faced Dambulla Aura and it was a pretty one-sided affair.

After being asked to bat first, the Titans’ batters faltered as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and only managed to score 133 at the end of their 20 overs. Dasun Shanaka top-scored with 36. Each of the Dambulla’s bowlers picked up a wicket, at least.

In reply, Avishka Fernando played a brilliant knock at the top of the order. He scored 70* off 49 balls to take the Dambulla Aura across the line in the 18th over with seven wickets in hand. Lahiru Kumara for the Titans picked up two wickets but it wasn’t enough as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Babar Azam of Colombo Strikers continues to lead the Most Runs charts in the Lanka Premier League 2023. The right-handed batter has amassed 235 runs in five games so far and averages 47 in the competition. He has hit one half-century and a century in LPL 2023.

Tim Seifert of Galle Titans missed out against Dambulla Aura. Opening the batting, he scored 15 off 12 balls before getting cleaned up in the fourth over. Seifert took his tally to 176 runs in six games and has moved to the second spot in the most runs list.

Avishka Fernando of Dambulla Aura has jumped to the third spot in the Most Runs charts after the conclusion of match 11. He starred in Aura’s win over the Galle Titans.

He scored 70* off just 49 balls to help his side chase down 134 comfortably. He now has 167 runs in six games and sits below Seifert in the most runs list.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 14

Wanindu Hasaranga of B-Love Kandy is the leading wicket-taker in the Lanka Premier League 2023. The leg-spinner has grabbed eight wickets in five games so far and averages 12.25 with the ball in hand. He has also picked up a four-fer and is playing a key role for his side.

Dunith Wellalage of Jaffna Kings sits below Hasaranga in the most wickets list in the Lanka Premier League 2023. The left-arm spinner has picked up eight scalps in six outings. He averages 12.37 and is bowling with an economy rate of 6.18.

Naseem Shah of Colombo Strikers also has picked up eight wickets in the competition and follows Wellalage in the list of most wickets. Shah’s teammate Matheesha Pathirana also has eight wickets to his name and is placed fourth in the most wickets list with an average of 19.37.