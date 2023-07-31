Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Niroshan Dickwella and Dasun Shanaka lead the charts – Updated after Match 2

Match 2 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 saw the Galle Titans square off against Dambulla Aura. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo hosted this nail-biting contest.

After being asked to bat first, the Titans posted a mammoth 180 on the board, thanks to 48 from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and a sensational cameo from Dasun Shanaka (42* off 21 balls). The Aura bowlers picked up five wickets in total, with Shahnawaz Dahani finishing with two.

In reply, Alex Ross played a brilliant knock lower down the order. He remained unbeaten on 39 as the Dambulla Aura finished their innings exactly on 180 to force the game to a super over. Kasun Rajitha of Titans bowled brilliantly and conceded only nine runs. The batters then chased it down without much fuss to emerge victorious in the super over.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 2

Niroshan Dickwella of the Colombo Strikers is the leading run-scorer in the Lanka Premier League 2023. The left-handed batter played a fantastic knock of 58 against the Jaffna Kings on the opening night of the competition and sits at the top of the most runs charts.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Galle Titans has jumped to the second spot in the most runs list after the conclusion of match two. He played a well-composed knock of 48 off 34 balls against Dambulla Aura. Chasing 10 in the super over, Rajapaksa hit 10* off two balls to take his side home. He now has 58 runs to his name and sits below Dickwella.

Towhid Hridoy of Jaffna Kings has slipped to the third spot in the most runs list. The batter scored 54 against the Colombo Strikers in their opening game of the Lanka Premier League 2023. Dhananjaya de Silva of Dambulla Aura scored 43 against the Titans and follows Hridoy in the most runs charts.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

Dasun Shanaka, the Galle Titans skipper, is the leading wicket-taker in the Lanka Premier League 2023. The right-arm pacer bowled brilliantly against Dambulla Aura and picked up three wickets, giving away only 27 runs in his four overs. He certainly led from the front in their opening game.

Hardus Viljoen of Jaffna Kings has slipped to the second position in the most wickets list after the conclusion of the second match. The pacer grabbed three wickets against the Colombo Strikers and played a key role in them getting off to a winning start.

Jaffna Kings’ Vijayakanth Viyaskanth was the pick of the bowlers on the opening night of the Lanka Premier League 2023. Defending 174 against Dambulla Aura, the leg-spinner grabbed two wickets, giving away only 17 runs in his four overs, and played a key role in them winning the game by 21 runs.