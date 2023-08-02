Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Tim Seifert and Kasun Rajitha jump to the top – Updated after Match 5

It was a double-header day in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 on Tuesday. The afternoon clash saw Dambulla Aura take on Jaffna Kings. At night, Galle Titans faced B-Love Candy. Both games were played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Kings batted first in the fourth game of LPL 2023 and posted 129. Dambulla chased down the modest total without much fuss in the 17th over and with eight wickets in hand.

In the fifth game of this season's competition, the Titans posted a mammoth 180, thanks to a brilliant knock from Tim Seifert. They then knocked over Candy for 97 to register a comprehensive win.

Most Runs list after Match 5

Tim Seifert of Titans is the leading run-scorer in the Lanka Premier League 2023. He hit five boundaries and as many sixes to score a quickfire 74 off 39against B-Love Candy. The Kiwi batter has 88 runs n two outings and sits comfortably atop the runs list.

Towhid Hridoy of Jaffna Kings looked good at the crease against Dambullaon Tuesday. He scored 24 off 20 before getting dismissed by Dhananjaya de Silva in the 12th over. Hridoy has taken his tally to 78 runs in two games and is below Seifert in the list of most runs,

Kusal Perera of Dambulla has moved to third spot after match five of the Lanka Premier League 2023. Perera scored 34 of 22 and remained unbeaten to help his side chase down a target of 130 in the 17th over. Perera has 74 runs and follows Hridoy in the runs charts.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Kasun Rajitha of Galle Titans is the leading wicket-taker in the Lanka Premier League 2023.

Defending 181, Rajitha bowled beautifully against Kandy, registering figures of 2-8 in two overs to help his side win convincingly. He has picked up four wickets in the competition and is atop the wickets list.

Matheesha Pathirana of Colombo Strikers is below Rajitha in the wickets list. The young pacer has grabbed four wickets in two games and averages 14. He sits below Rajitha, who has an average of 10.75.

Dasun Shanaka is leading the Titans from the front. Hepicked up three wickets in their opening game and didn’t bowl in the win over B-Love Kandy on Tuesday. He follows Pathirana in the wickets charts with an average of nine and economy of 6.75.