Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Towhid Hridoy and Dunith Wellalage jump to the top – Updated after Match 7

It was a double-header on Friday in the Lanka Premier League 2023. The sixth game of the competition saw Dambulla Aura face B-Love Kandy. The seventh match saw the Galle Titans take on the Jaffna Kings. Both games were played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

In the sixth game, Dambulla Aura batted first and posted 156 on the board, thanks to 61 from Dhananjaya de Silva. The B-Love Kandy batters then stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total in the penultimate over with seven wickets in hand.

The Galle Titans’ batters faltered in the seventh game of the LPL 2023 as they only managed to score 117 at the end of their 20 overs. The top-order batters of Jaffna Kings made sure that they got across the line in just 12.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 7

Towhid Hridoy of Jaffna Kings is the leading run-scorer in the Lanka Premier League 2023. Chasing 118 against Galle Titans, the right-handed batter scored a quickfire 44* off just 23 balls to help his side chase down the total comfortably. He has taken his tally to 122 runs in three games and sits at the top of the most runs charts.

Tim Seifert of Galle Titans has slipped to the second spot after the conclusion of match seven. He missed out against the Jaffna Kings as he scored 18 off 23 balls before getting trapped in front of the stumps. The Kiwi batter now has 106 runs to his name and sits below Hridoy in the most runs list.

Dambulla Aura’s Dhananjaya de Silva played a brilliant knock on Friday. He hit five boundaries and three maximums to score 61 off just 39 balls to take his side to a competitive total. De Silva has smashed 104 runs in two innings and follows Seifert in the list.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets List is topped by Dunith Wellalage

Dunith Wellalage of Jaffna Kings has jumped to the top spot in the most wickets list of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The left-arm spinner bagged four wickets against the Galle Titans and conceded only 10 runs in his four overs. He now has five wickets in the competition and is the leading wicket-taker.

Shakib Al Hasan of Galle Titans follows Wellalage in the most wickets list of the ongoing edition of the Lanka Premier League. The Bangladeshi all-rounder finished with figures of 2/31 in his four overs against the Jaffna Kings on Saturday and has five wickets to his name in the tournament.

Isuru Udana of B-Love Kandy was very impressive in their win over Dambulla Aura on Saturday. The left-arm pacer picked up two wickets, giving away 33 runs in his four overs and helped his side restrict Aura to 156/6. Udana averages 20.39 with the ball in hand in the Lanka Premier League 2023 and has five wickets to his name.